Coroner's office: Man shot by Napa Police officer dies in hospital

A 26-year-old Napa resident died Tuesday afternoon, 20 days after he was shot by a city police officer, the Napa County Coroner’s Office has announced.
Jeremy James Vellenoweth died at 1 p.m. at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, coroner’s spokesperson Henry Wofford said Tuesday evening, citing a coroner’s report. Vellenoweth had been shot multiple times by a Napa Police officer Oct. 6, according to Wofford.
Vellenoweth was hospitalized in Napa after the shooting, which police said stemmed from a family dispute that drew numerous officers to a townhouse in the 1600 block of Pear Tree Lane.
A caller told Napa public safety dispatchers that a neighbor’s adult son was pointing a gun at his father in front of the home, the police department said shortly after the incident. Officers approaching the home heard gunshots as they moved nearer, and then saw a man holding a weapon and “acting in an imminent threatening manner,” Napa Police said at the time.
The shooting followed a reported family dispute that drew police to a north Napa townhouse development Wednesday, according to the department.
One officer then fired his service weapon, striking the man, the department said in a statement. Afterward, the officer — who the department had not identified as of Tuesday — was placed on paid administrative leave, the agency’s standard policy after officer-involved shootings.
The investigation into the shooting remains in the hands of the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force, and is being led by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, according to Lt. Chase Haag of Napa Police.
