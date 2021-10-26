Coroner's office: Man shot by Napa Police officer dies in hospital

A 26-year-old Napa resident died Tuesday afternoon, 20 days after he was shot by a city police officer, the Napa County Coroner’s Office has announced.

Jeremy James Vellenoweth died at 1 p.m. at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, coroner’s spokesperson Henry Wofford said Tuesday evening, citing a coroner’s report. Vellenoweth had been shot multiple times by a Napa Police officer Oct. 6, according to Wofford.

Vellenoweth was hospitalized in Napa after the shooting, which police said stemmed from a family dispute that drew numerous officers to a townhouse in the 1600 block of Pear Tree Lane.

A caller told Napa public safety dispatchers that a neighbor’s adult son was pointing a gun at his father in front of the home, the police department said shortly after the incident. Officers approaching the home heard gunshots as they moved nearer, and then saw a man holding a weapon and “acting in an imminent threatening manner,” Napa Police said at the time.

