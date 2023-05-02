The trial of the man accused of fatally shooting an American Canyon grocery worker nearly three years ago has been slowed after multiple jurors and the judge were exposed to the coronavirus.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Prosecution testimony against Christopher “Roly” Young was temporarily suspended in Napa County Superior Court after members of the jury, as well as Judge Elia Ortiz, were exposed to COVID-19, according to court filings for the trial, which has been underway for more than a month.

Multiple jurors reported being ill on April 20. Six days later, at least two of 14 jurors were unable to return to the courthouse on Third Street in downtown Napa, and the jury had lost two of its four alternates to COVID-related illnesses, according to court records.

On Monday, Ortiz ordered lawyers in the case to return to court Wednesday morning.

Young, a 26-year-old Martinez resident, is standing trial on a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of 18-year-old Nathan Gabriel Garza on Aug. 16, 2020 outside the American Canyon Safeway where Garza worked. According to prosecutors, an assailant shot Garza from inside a Cadillac as Garza was entering a section of the parking lot where the supermarket made drive-up grocery deliveries.

Prosecutors have described the slaying as retaliation for a police encounter a week earlier at another Safeway in Cordelia, where Young was cited on a drug count and two acquaintances arrested. The citation would have put Young in legal peril because he was on probation following an arrest in Alameda County earlier in 2020, prosecutors have said.

Young’s defense lawyer, Michael Keeley, has sought to place the blame for Garza’s death on Young’s friend Tyler Howell, whose brother had been arrested during the Cordelia incident the week before.

Young could be sentenced to life in state prison with no parole if convicted of murder. In addition, he faces other felony allegations of shooting from a motor vehicle, firearm and ammunition possession by a felon, and giving a false name to police officers.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, April 30, 2023