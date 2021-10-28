 Skip to main content
‘Dateline NBC’ to revisit disappearance of Kristin Smart, former Napa student

  • Updated

The search for the story behind the disappearance of Kristin Smart a quarter century ago is the subject of an NBC News program scheduled to air Friday night.

A new episode of “Dateline NBC” will revisit the case of Smart, a 19-year-old former Napa resident who vanished on May 25, 1996 while returning to her dormitory at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, the Central Coast university where she was a student.

The program, which will be shown locally on KNTV Channel 11 (channels 3 and 703 on Xfinity cable) at 9 p.m., will include reporting by Josh Mankiewicz as well as interviews with Smart’s brother Matt and a former schoolmate of Smart's who attended a party with her shortly before she was last seen, according to NBC.

Also appearing in the “Dateline” episode are San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and Chris Lambert, whose podcast “Your Own Backyard” has been credited with throwing a new spotlight on the long-simmering case.

Smart was last seen walking with her fellow freshman Paul Flores while returning from an off-campus party, according to investigators.

Flores, the prime suspect in the case, was arrested April 13 in Los Angeles County on suspicion of murdering Smart, and his father Ruben also was arrested the same day on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony for allegedly helping his son hide Smart’s body. Her remains have never been found, and her family had her officially presumed dead in 2002.

Father and son have both pleaded not guilty to the charges. Paul Flores remains held in the San Luis Obispo County jail, while Ruben Flores was released on bail eight days after his arrest, according to media reports.

Although Smart graduated from high school in Stockton, she attended Vintage High School in Napa for her junior year, according to relatives. Her father, Stan Smart, was the Vintage principal at the time his daughter disappeared.

