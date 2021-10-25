Disturbance leads to kidnapping, false imprisonment allegations against Napa man, police say

A disturbance at a Napa fitness center resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old Napa resident on a felony kidnapping allegation, according to police.

Officers were called to a disturbance shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the In-Shape at 925 Hartle Court, where a woman reported being assaulted by her boyfriend, according to police Sgt. Aaron Medina. Police contacted the woman at the gym but were unable to find a suspect there, Medina said.

An investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Christopher Anthony Guzman, had argued with the woman at a home in Napa, and that the woman had driven to In-Shape and was inside the gym when Guzman arrived, according to Medina. Guzman assaulted the woman, tried to forcibly remove her from the building, and then blocked her escape before he left, Medina said, adding the woman was not injured.

Shortly after 8:15 p.m. Friday, Guzman surrendered to officers at Napa Police headquarters, and was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of kidnapping and false imprisonment.