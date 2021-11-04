Domestic abuser sentenced in Napa, faces life in prison for attempted murder of his wife

A Napa man could spend the rest of his life in prison for the attempted murder of his wife.
Napa County Judge Francisca P. Tisher sentenced Michael Daniel Martin, 41, to 27-years-to-life Wednesday on a variety of charges related to a brutal 2019 attack on his wife. A Napa County jury convicted him after a trial in October.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Martin drove his wife up Mount Veeder Road on Dec. 19, 2019, prosecutors say, where he punched her, pulled her hair and attempted to strangle her.
When she escaped the vehicle and fled, he chased her and struck her with the vehicle. The vehicle and the victim then plunged down a 60-foot embankment.
After Martin fled, the victim, suffering serious injuries including several broken bones, managed to drag herself to the car, where she sought shelter from the rain and cold. She was located the next morning by a passing motorist.
“The victim in this case is a true survivor. She survived years of abuse at the hands of the defendant, a man she loved and someone she had hoped would protect her. She survived a terrifying night and a horrific series of violent acts, during which she was sure she would die,” District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release. “And she survived a lengthy wait for the case to go to trial before she could find closure and move forward with a new chapter in her life. I am grateful for this survivor’s courage in telling her story, and the jury that honored her courage with their verdict.”
People are also reading…
Forensic evidence at the trial corroborated the victim’s account, Haley’s office said, and experts testified that Martin’s pattern of behavior, including attempted strangulation, is consistent with serious domestic abuse situations.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa's Stone Brewing abruptly closed on Thursday, letting go 40 staffers, after just over three years in Napa.
The county honored 11 people who have survived crime and officers who advocate for victims.
Napa County's soon-to-be released drought contingency plan looks at dealing with droughts-to-come.
For 35 years, Tom Flesher has been at the keyboards at First Presbyterian in Napa. That's about to change.
The story of the Napa Valley’s award-winning Charros de Honrama had humble beginnings.
The luxury homes attached to the resort will likely attract Bay Area second-home owners.
Make no bones about it, Napans Frank and Jennifer Rodriguez love celebrating Halloween.
Napa Council approves grant application to transition Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing is looking to transition Napa’s Wine Valley Lodge into 54 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents.
Vintage High School twin brothers are collecting backpacks for Afghan refugees in need.
Twenty months after he caused the drunk driving crash that left one family mourning the loss of a son, brother, and friend, Gary Lee Lindstrom…