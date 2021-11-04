Domestic abuser sentenced in Napa, faces life in prison for attempted murder of his wife

A Napa man could spend the rest of his life in prison for the attempted murder of his wife.

Napa County Judge Francisca P. Tisher sentenced Michael Daniel Martin, 41, to 27-years-to-life Wednesday on a variety of charges related to a brutal 2019 attack on his wife. A Napa County jury convicted him after a trial in October.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Martin drove his wife up Mount Veeder Road on Dec. 19, 2019, prosecutors say, where he punched her, pulled her hair and attempted to strangle her.

When she escaped the vehicle and fled, he chased her and struck her with the vehicle. The vehicle and the victim then plunged down a 60-foot embankment.

After Martin fled, the victim, suffering serious injuries including several broken bones, managed to drag herself to the car, where she sought shelter from the rain and cold. She was located the next morning by a passing motorist.

“The victim in this case is a true survivor. She survived years of abuse at the hands of the defendant, a man she loved and someone she had hoped would protect her. She survived a terrifying night and a horrific series of violent acts, during which she was sure she would die,” District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release. “And she survived a lengthy wait for the case to go to trial before she could find closure and move forward with a new chapter in her life. I am grateful for this survivor’s courage in telling her story, and the jury that honored her courage with their verdict.”

Forensic evidence at the trial corroborated the victim’s account, Haley’s office said, and experts testified that Martin’s pattern of behavior, including attempted strangulation, is consistent with serious domestic abuse situations.