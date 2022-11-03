Driver arrested after Napa crash leaves motorcyclist with major injuries

A Wednesday night collision at a Napa intersection seriously injured a motorcyclist and resulted in a driver’s arrest on suspicion of drunken driving, police reported.

Dispatchers were notified at 11:38 p.m. of a two-vehicle collision at Main and G streets, Napa Police said in a news release. Members of Napa Police, Napa Fire and American Medical Response arrived to find a 27-year-old man, who had suffered major injuries, near a damaged motorcycle, according to police.

The man was taken first to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and then to a trauma center, and is expected to survive, police said. He remained hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.

Police found the other motorist, identified as 35-year-old Albino Alberto Lopez, next to his damaged Chevrolet Cruze but uninjured, according to the department, which said both he and the motorcyclist had blood-alcohol percentages above California’s legal limit of 0.08.

Lopez was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail on a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. He was released shortly after 7:45 a.m. Thursday, according to booking records.

Officers closed the intersection for more than five hours following the crash. Investigators are asking nearby residents and businesses to check surveillance videos shot around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and contact Napa Police if they have footage related to the wreck, according to the department.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police Officer Tom Helfrich 707-257-9223 (ext. 5286) or thelfrich@cityofnapa.org.