Driver arrested on felony DUI allegation after hit-and-run crash in south Napa

A single-car rollover crash Sunday morning in south Napa resulted in the arrests of two Fairfield men and a felony drunken driving allegation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at 11:43 a.m. on northbound Highway 221 south of Anderson Road, where a 2001 Jeep Cherokee turned onto the east shoulder and overturned, CHP said in a news release. The driver and passenger both fled the crash scene on foot but were detained by law enforcement officers, according to the highway patrol.

CHP officers took the driver, 28-year-old Cristino Flores Martinez, and his 35-year-old passenger Santiago Martinez, to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center for observation, according to the report, which stated both men complained of minor injuries.

Afterward, Cristino Flores Martinez was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an injury accident. Santiago Martinez was detained on suspicion of public intoxication, CHP reported.

The crash remains under CHP investigation.

