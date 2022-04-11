 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver arrested on felony DUI allegation after hit-and-run crash in south Napa

  • Updated
  • 0

A single-car rollover crash Sunday morning in south Napa resulted in the arrests of two Fairfield men and a felony drunken driving allegation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at 11:43 a.m. on northbound Highway 221 south of Anderson Road, where a 2001 Jeep Cherokee turned onto the east shoulder and overturned, CHP said in a news release. The driver and passenger both fled the crash scene on foot but were detained by law enforcement officers, according to the highway patrol.

CHP officers took the driver, 28-year-old Cristino Flores Martinez, and his 35-year-old passenger Santiago Martinez, to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center for observation, according to the report, which stated both men complained of minor injuries.

Afterward, Cristino Flores Martinez was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an injury accident. Santiago Martinez was detained on suspicion of public intoxication, CHP reported.

People are also reading…

The crash remains under CHP investigation.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists discover unusual 'pterosaur cemetery' in Chile

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News