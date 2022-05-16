Driver arrested on felony DUI allegation after three-car crash in south Napa

A three-vehicle wreck Friday night in south Napa resulted in minor injuries to an American Canyon teenager and the arrest of a Marin County driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 8:45 p.m., 68-year-old Susan K. Perryhinkle of Sausalito was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe on southbound Highway 221 when she approached two vehicles that were stopped in traffic at the Highway 29 intersection, CHP said in a news release. The Tahoe rear-ended a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was then pushed into a 2014 Toyota Camry.

A 13-year-old American Canyon girl riding in the Jeep suffered minor injuries in the crash, and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to the highway patrol. Both Perryhinkle and the Toyota’s driver also had a passenger in their vehicles, but no other injuries were reported, CHP said.

Perryhinkle was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence, a felony. She was released shortly after noon Saturday, according to booking records.

