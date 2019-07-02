A Napa man was arrested Monday night after drunkenly crashing into cars, according to the Napa Police Department.
Police say they arrived at the scene and found the driver still there. His blood alcohol level was about .22 percent, police say. California drivers are considered to be intoxicated if they reach .08 percent.
There were no injuries.
Javier Ramirez Verduzco, 37, was arrested around 9:40 p.m., on suspicion of a felony charge of driving under the influence after at least three such prior convictions, jail records show. Conviction would mean his driver's license could be revoked.
Verduzco was also arrested on suspicion of three misdemeanors related to hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher, jail records show.