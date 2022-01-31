Family of victim in 2005 murder opposes parole recommendation for Napa native

A Napa-raised man imprisoned for the 2005 murder of his girlfriend has received state recommendation for parole, but relatives of the victim have launched petitions and letter-writing campaigns — including appeals to the California governor — to keep the convicted killer behind bars.

The parents and sister of Nicole Sinkule have renewed their fight against the release of Eric Nathaniel (Nate) Marum since Nov. 18, 2021, when two commissioners of the Board of Parole Hearings ruled him to be suitable for parole.

Marum, a 1998 Vintage High School graduate who later earned a psychology degree at UCLA and competed in track and field for the school, is serving a 16-years-to-life sentence at Folsom State Prison. He has been behind bars since pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of the 25-year-old Sinkule, who was bludgeoned 13 times with a claw hammer Oct. 16, 2005 at her apartment in Oceanside north of San Diego.

Marum would have faced 26 years to life in prison if he had been convicted of first-degree murder at trial, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported at the time.

Commissioners declared Marum a suitable parole candidate after he testified to his remorse for the crime, a record of counseling and therapy through a decade and a half in prison, and his plans to work as a welder and writer in Northern California if released. But the mother of Marum’s victim declared him to be as much a danger to her family — and to women — as ever.

“What made him low-risk after two and a half years in prison, when (parole) commissioners said at his first hearing that he was a danger, that he wasn’t getting it?” Claudia said Monday in a telephone interview from her Cathedral City home, referring to Marum’s first, unsuccessful parole bid in 2019.

Sinkule spoke with the Napa Valley Register about the case after citing the possibility that Marum, if paroled, could move to Napa, where his parents still live.

Since the parole board’s preliminary ruling in Marum’s favor, Nicole Sinkule’s family and friends have written letters to the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom urging him to exercise his veto power over parole rulings. Family supporters also have spoken about the case with television stations and other news outlets and pressed their case in a petition posted to change.org and the website and social media accounts of the Nicole Sinkule Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to fighting domestic violence.

Speaking to parole commissioners at the virtual November hearing, Marum described a methamphetamine addiction that drove him to violent, jealous behavior during his stormy year-long relationship with Nicole Sinkule, culminating in a drug-fueled “psychosis” on the night he killed her as she prepared to break up with him, according to hearing records.

Claudia Sinkule, however, discounted the role of Marum’s addiction and pointed to other incidents that preceded her daughter’s death, including a probation violation and restraining order against Marum.

“I would do anything to keep him in prison,” she said. “It’s not like it was an accident, and he killed her. He blamed it on the drugs, but he made decisions that show you that he knew what he was doing.”

Marum’s November hearing was a battle of competing narratives about what drove his crime, whether he was truly repentant and how he could live productively if released.

During his testimony, Marum described the toll of substance abuse from his teen years at Vintage High School, through college and then into his 20s when he became addicted to meth. He then described the range of counseling he has received in prison, along with plans to draw on the welding, plumbing and other job skills learned in prison to build a living in the future.

“I try to show my remorse most through my actions,” he told Commissioner Norma Loza. “I was horrified after I killed Nicole, and I committed to changing my life. And so I've tried to demonstrate how remorseful and how repentant I am through my actions.”

"He now has self-control that he did not exhibit in 2005,” added Marum’s attorney Tracy Lum. “He's gained control of his anger, learned alternatives to violence, but most importantly, he recognizes the impact the murder of Nicole Sinkule had on others.”

But prosecutors distrusted Marum’s ability or will to continue therapy or avoid trouble if allowed to return to society. John Cross, a San Diego County deputy district attorney, declared to parole board members that Marum blaming meth use for his violent behavior shows he has not truly owned up to his crime, pointing to previous violent acts toward Sinkule — including dragging her out of the restaurant where she worked and smashing out her apartment window.

“He was being kicked out of the apartment; his stuff was stacked up in boxes outside the apartment, and she called him and said, ‘Hey, it's over; we're done,’” said Cross. “That's why he killed her, not the meth-induced psychosis. And it's extremely troubling that after all these years and all this programming, he still doesn't understand that.

“He knew exactly what he was doing. This was planned out. He knew how to do it. It wasn't the meth psychosis that he keeps trying to blame it on.”

Paroling Marum would further endanger and torment a family that has continued to live in fear even with their daughter’s killer locked up for more than a decade and a half, relatives argued.

“I'm afraid of him. I'm afraid of being murdered,” said Sinkule’s sister Dinette, according to the hearing transcript. “Sleep does not come easy to me as my sister went to sleep and was killed. His possible release is causing me to be in prison in my mind with constant fear and nightmares. I cannot do this every couple of years, living in fear and anxiety. It has taken a toll on me and my family mentally and physically every time we go through this.”

“I feel my family and friends are at the risk if the inmate is released; every innocent woman that likes to take a nap is actually at risk,” said Glenn Sinkule, Nicole’s father. “All you gotta do is lay around and take a little nap and here comes Mr. I’m-A-Man after you. That's your legacy, buddy.”

Reached by the Napa Valley Register on Monday, Marum's father Douglass declined to comment on the parole recommendation.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

