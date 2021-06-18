Fatal accident reported on Knoxville Road

A Lake County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Knoxville Road on Thursday, the CHP reports.

Wayne Kiloh, 73, of Hidden Valley Lake, was southbound north of Pope Canyon Road around 4 p.m. when his 2017 Honda Ridgeline left the road, struck a metal fence, and hit a tree, the CHP said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say he was wearing his seatbelt. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be involved, the CHP said, but the vehicle was traveling at an “unknown high rate of speed.” The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.

Editor's note: This item has been modified to include the name of the driver.