Felon arrested in Napa on suspicion of possessing multiple guns, ammunition, drugs

A felon has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a large cache of firearms and ammunition as well as drugs with intent to sell, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau announced on Tuesday.

William Raab, 42, was arrested on Friday after sheriff's deputies pulled him over on First Street near the Oxbow Public Market in Napa. Raab was already on probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the NSIB said.

The bureau alleges that Raab was found with a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol with an extra magazine and additional .40 caliber ammunition.

Detectives conducted a search of Raab's home in the 100 block of Berna Avenue and allegedly found numerous non-serialized, privately manufactured firearms, known as ghost guns. NSIB claims these firearms included an AR-10 rifle, three short-barreled AR-15-style rifles, three Glock-style pistols, three .22 caliber pistols and three .22 caliber rifles. The search also uncovered high-capacity and drum-style rifle magazines and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

In addition to the guns, the bureau alleges it found a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine, a quarter ounce of suspected cocaine and two pounds of suspected marijuana, along with evidence of drug sales.

Raab's arrest was carried out by the NSIB, which investigates both drug and human trafficking in Napa County.

