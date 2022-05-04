 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Felon arrested in Napa on suspicion of possessing multiple guns, ammunition, drugs

  • Updated
  • 0
Gun, drug and ammunition seizure in Napa

NSIB reported the seizure of a cache of guns, drugs for sale, and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition during the arrest of William Raab in Napa.

 Photo courtesy of the Napa Special Investigations Bureau

A felon has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a large cache of firearms and ammunition as well as drugs with intent to sell, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau announced on Tuesday.

William Raab, 42, was arrested on Friday after sheriff's deputies pulled him over on First Street near the Oxbow Public Market in Napa. Raab was already on probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the NSIB said.

The bureau alleges that Raab was found with a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol with an extra magazine and additional .40 caliber ammunition.

Detectives conducted a search of Raab's home in the 100 block of Berna Avenue and allegedly found numerous non-serialized, privately manufactured firearms, known as ghost guns. NSIB claims these firearms included an AR-10 rifle, three short-barreled AR-15-style rifles, three Glock-style pistols, three .22 caliber pistols and three .22 caliber rifles. The search also uncovered high-capacity and drum-style rifle magazines and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition.

People are also reading…

In addition to the guns, the bureau alleges it found a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine, a quarter ounce of suspected cocaine and two pounds of suspected marijuana, along with evidence of drug sales.

Raab's arrest was carried out by the NSIB, which investigates both drug and human trafficking in Napa County.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters are 'feeling prepared' for California wildfire season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News