 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters quickly extinguish south Napa house fire

Firefighters quickly extinguish south Napa house fire

{{featured_button_text}}
house fire

Napa firefighters quickly knocked down this blaze at a Bancal Court house on Friday morning.

 Barry Eberling

Firefighters quickly put out a fire that burned Friday in the kitchen and attic and on the back porch of a south city of Napa house.

The fire began at about 8 a.m. in the one-story house on the end of the Bancal Court cul-de-sac near South Jefferson Street, north of Imola Avenue. By 8:17 a.m., only a small amount of smoke could be seen as firefighters walked on the roof of the one-story house.

Firefighters knocked the fire down in about five minutes. There were no injuries, with two residents getting out of the house before firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire and damage estimate is unknown, Firefighter/Paramedic Jake Fonville said on Friday morning.

Driving through floodwaters is never recommended, but it does happen. If your car starts to flood, it can be deadly. Following these steps could save your life.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News