Firefighters quickly extinguish south Napa house fire

Firefighters quickly put out a fire that burned Friday in the kitchen and attic and on the back porch of a south city of Napa house.

The fire began at about 8 a.m. in the one-story house on the end of the Bancal Court cul-de-sac near South Jefferson Street, north of Imola Avenue. By 8:17 a.m., only a small amount of smoke could be seen as firefighters walked on the roof of the one-story house.

Firefighters knocked the fire down in about five minutes. There were no injuries, with two residents getting out of the house before firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire and damage estimate is unknown, Firefighter/Paramedic Jake Fonville said on Friday morning.

