The former Pope Valley school employee who is accused of sexually abusing children and teenagers over several years will go on trial in a Napa courtroom early next year.

Benjamin Casas, 34, is scheduled to stand trial starting Jan. 22, 2024 in Napa County Superior Court on multiple felony charges of sexual abuse.

Casas, who has been held without bail in the Napa County jail since his arrest Oct. 1 at his Pope Valley home, pleaded not guilty Monday to 27 felony counts of sexually abusing minors and committing lewd acts with children.

While the individual charges against him carry state prison terms varying between one and 10 years, prosecutors have said a clause covering the abuse of children younger than 14 could result in a sentence of 25 years to life.

In an updated complaint filed March 13, the office of county District Attorney Allison Haley alleges that Casas abused three girls and two boys — all younger than 15 at the time — between 2013 and 2017, while employed by the Pope Valley Elementary School. Casas worked at the school, which teaches just over 50 students from kindergarten to eighth grade, until at least April 2019, according to archived versions of the school website.

One boy said Casas groped him at least five times, and another boy alleged that Casas hugged and inappropriately touched him, according to the complaint.

A female accuser alleged that Casas had intercourse and other sexual contact with her both on campus — in the library, a barn and the janitor’s closet — and also in his car and even in her own bedroom, court documents state. Two other girls said Casas inappropriately touched them as well, the complaint states.

Casas’ arrest last fall triggered an outcry among Pope Valley school parents, who demanded to know why school leaders had not told them about the allegations earlier. Four days after Casas was jailed, board members at the one-school district in rural northern Napa County called an emergency meeting, where parents attacked officials for lack of oversight and for allowing Casas to continue visiting campus even after leaving the staff.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office earlier said it had investigated allegations against Casas going back as far as 2010, and that Casas also taught piano and dance to children in addition to his work with the Pope Valley school.

Shortly after the arrest in October, Ken Burkhart, the Pope Valley school principal between 2015 and 2022, told the Napa Valley Register that the sheriff’s office advised him in 2019 to put Casas on leave but refused to tell him why, leaving the school unable to give parents any solid information at the time.

However, sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford disputed that account and said Burkhart himself was the first to report suspicions about Casas’ behavior to law enforcement. Authorities did not immediately act four years ago because they lacked enough evidence for criminal charges, Wofford said last fall.

