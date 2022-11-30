Former Pope Valley school worker to return to court after not-guilty plea in sex abuse case

A former Pope Valley school employee is scheduled to return to court in Napa after pleading not guilty to more than two dozen charges of sexually abusing minors.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Benjamin Casas, 33, of Pope Valley is slated to appear Jan. 4 and 5 for preliminary examinations in Napa County Superior Court. He remains held without bail in the Napa County jail following his Oct. 1 arrest on 27 counts of abusing five underage victims while he was the facilities coordinator at Pope Valley Union Elementary School in rural Napa County.

Casas pleaded not guilty to all the charges Nov. 14.

The office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley alleges the abuse took place between 2013 and 2017, and involved three females and two males, all younger than 15 at the time. The abuse took place not only on school property but also in Casas’ car and in the home of at least one female victim, according to prosecutors.

State prison sentences on the various charges range from one to 10 years, but a clause covering sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 could trigger a maximum sentence of 25 years to life, according to the complaint.

Pope Valley school board meeting draws anger, debate after former worker arrested on abuse charges After the arrest of a former Pope Valley Elementary School employee on multiple sex abuse charges, parents criticized a perceived lack of oversight at a board meeting Wednesday.

The arrest was the result of an investigation of allegations going as far back as 2010, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office has said. Casas, who last worked for the Pope Valley school in 2019, also was a children’s piano and dance instructor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Following Casas’ arrest, Pope Valley school parents demanded a meeting with the principal to learn why families were not told earlier about allegations against the former employee. On Oct. 5, four days after the arrest, board members of the one-school district called an emergency meeting, where parents excoriated school leaders for not showing more oversight – alleging that Casas was allowed to continue visiting the school and picking up his son from class even after his employment ended.