Former Pope Valley school worker to return to court after not-guilty plea in sex abuse case

A former Pope Valley school employee is scheduled to return to court in Napa after pleading not guilty to more than two dozen charges of sexually abusing minors.
Benjamin Casas, 33, of Pope Valley is slated to appear Jan. 4 and 5 for preliminary examinations in Napa County Superior Court. He remains held without bail in the Napa County jail following his Oct. 1 arrest on 27 counts of abusing five underage victims while he was the facilities coordinator at Pope Valley Union Elementary School in rural Napa County.
Casas pleaded not guilty to all the charges Nov. 14.
The office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley alleges the abuse took place between 2013 and 2017, and involved three females and two males, all younger than 15 at the time. The abuse took place not only on school property but also in Casas’ car and in the home of at least one female victim, according to prosecutors.
State prison sentences on the various charges range from one to 10 years, but a clause covering sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 could trigger a maximum sentence of 25 years to life, according to the complaint.
After the arrest of a former Pope Valley Elementary School employee on multiple sex abuse charges, parents criticized a perceived lack of oversight at a board meeting Wednesday.
The arrest was the result of an investigation of allegations going as far back as 2010, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office has said. Casas, who last worked for the Pope Valley school in 2019, also was a children’s piano and dance instructor, according to the sheriff’s office.
Following Casas’ arrest, Pope Valley school parents demanded a meeting with the principal to learn why families were not told earlier about allegations against the former employee. On Oct. 5, four days after the arrest, board members of the one-school district called an emergency meeting, where parents excoriated school leaders for not showing more oversight – alleging that Casas was allowed to continue visiting the school and picking up his son from class even after his employment ended.
Tensions rose swiftly Wednesday night during a packed emergency meeting of the Pope Valley Union Elementary School District board, which was called in response to the weekend arrest of a former Pope Valley school worker on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers.
Rosa Rodriguez wipes away a tear while listening to parents speak during the special meeting called by board members of Pope Valley Elementary School on Wednesday, four days after former employee Benjamin Casas was arrested on multiple counts of alleged sexual abuse of minors.
Diane Lindwall, right, a teacher at Pope Valley Elementary, consoles school board member Claudia Ramirez ,who is the sister-in-law of Benjamin Casas, during a break in the emergency School Board meeting in Pope Valley on Wednesday regarding the weekend arrest of Mr. Casas in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas, whom public records list as a former employee at Pope Valley Union Elementary School was arrested on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers.
Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley speaks to parents and concerned citizens during an emergency School Board meeting in Pope Valley on Wednesday regarding the weekend arrest of Benjamin Casas in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas, whom public records list as a former employee at Pope Valley Union Elementary School was arrested on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers.
Dr. Lucy Pearson Edwards, who this summer became the principal of Pope Valley Elementary School, spoke with parents at the conclusion of an emergency school board meeting Wednesday. The meeting was called after former employee Benjamin Casas was arrested Saturday on allegations of sexually abusing three minors.
Deanna Reister the parent of a student at Pope Valley Elementary reacts during an emergency School Board meeting in Pope Valley on Wednesday regarding the weekend arrest of Benjamin Casas in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas, whom public records list as a former employee at Pope Valley Union Elementary School was arrested on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers.
Lieutenant Donald Maiden from the Napa County Sheriff’s office speaks to parents and concerned citizens during an emergency School Board meeting in Pope Valley on Wednesday regarding the weekend arrest of Benjamin Casas in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas, whom public records list as a former employee at Pope Valley Union Elementary School was arrested on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers.
A speaker becomes emotional during an emergency board meeting of the Pope Valley Union Elementary School District on Wednesday night.
Attendees listen to a speaker during an emergency School Board meeting in Pope Valley on Wednesday regarding the weekend arrest of Benjamin Casas in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas, whom public records list as a former employee at Pope Valley Union Elementary School was arrested on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers.
An attendee comforts an emotional speaker during an emergency School Board meeting in Pope Valley on Wednesday regarding the weekend arrest of Benjamin Casas in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas, whom public records list as a former employee at Pope Valley Union Elementary School was arrested on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers.
Pope Valley school board member Claudia Ramirez ,who is the sister-in-law of Benjamin Casas, sits quietly during an emergency School Board meeting in Pope Valley on Wednesday regarding the weekend arrest of Mr. Casas in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas, whom public records list as a former employee at Pope Valley Union Elementary School was arrested on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers.
Dr. Lucy Pearson Edwards, principle at Pope Valley Elementary speaks during an emergency School Board meeting in Pope Valley on Wednesday regarding the weekend arrest of Benjamin Casas in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas, whom public records list as a former employee at Pope Valley Union Elementary School was arrested on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers.
An attendee raises her hand to be heard during an emergency School Board meeting in Pope Valley on Wednesday regarding the weekend arrest of Benjamin Casas in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas, whom public records list as a former employee at Pope Valley Union Elementary School was arrested on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers.
Haylie Nevaez becomes emotional while speaking about her son during an emergency School Board meeting in Pope Valley on Wednesday regarding the weekend arrest of Benjamin Casas in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas, whom public records list as a former employee at Pope Valley Union Elementary School was arrested on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers.
Pope Valley Elementary school staff and faculty listen to a parent speak during an emergency School Board meeting in Pope Valley on Wednesday regarding the weekend arrest of Benjamin Casas in Pope Valley. Mr. Casas, whom public records list as a former employee at Pope Valley Union Elementary School was arrested on numerous allegations of sexually abusing children and teenagers.
An attendee at the the emergency school board meeting in Pope Valley on Wednesday asked that board member Claudia Ramirez recuse herself from the proceedings because of a conflict of interest.
SueVon Daniels, the school secretary at Pope Valley Elementary school, is consoled at the end of an emergency school board meeting in Pope Valley on Wednesday regarding the weekend arrest of Benjamin Casas in Pope Valley. Casas, whom public records list as a former employee at Pope Valley Union Elementary School was arrested, on 19 counts alleging sexual abuse of children and teenagers.
