Forum highlights sex trafficking in Napa County

ST. HELENA — Lisa Diaz-McQuaid’s upbringing was full of sexual abuse, domestic violence, addiction, and a series of traumatic incidents that destroyed her sense of self-worth and left her ripe to become a victim of sex trafficking.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
When a gang member she’d been dating held a knife to her throat and told her to sell her body on Santa Rosa Avenue, she felt she had no choice.
“I remember crying and begging him not to send me out there,” Diaz-McQuaid said during a Jan. 11 human trafficking forum in St. Helena sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena and the Napa-based Monarch Justice Center. “But he knew where my kids were staying, so their safety was threatened and my life was threatened. I felt like I didn’t have any other option.”
After being sex- and labor-trafficked off and on from 1999 to 2016, spending six or seven years incarcerated on drug and other offenses out of misplaced loyalty to her traffickers, and repeatedly being beaten and left for dead, Diaz-McQuaid turned her life around.
People are also reading…
She co-founded the nonprofit Redemption House of the Bay Area and now devotes her life to raising awareness of human trafficking and helping other survivors. She’s been clean and sober for five years.
Her story is an extraordinary one, but local police and prosecutors say the coercive human trafficking she experienced is happening regularly in Napa County, including in St. Helena.
'Right under our nose'
Police have found more than 2,500 online sex trafficking ads connected to Napa County in the last six months, said Lt. Ryan Woolworth of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.
“It is in fact happening here right under our nose, a lot more than you’re aware of,” Woolworth said.
Illicit rendezvouses take place at local homes, hotels, apartment complexes and businesses, said Napa County Deputy District Attorney Taryn Hunter.
Since taking on human trafficking cases for the county District Attorney's Office, “I have seen pictures of folks all throughout our county engaging in this,” Hunter said.
In her first case, an undercover detective responded to an online post and arranged to meet a woman for sex at a hotel in Napa. The woman, in her 20s and dressed modestly in jeans and a sweatshirt, was dropped off by a man who was soon detained by police.
Months of investigation revealed that the woman was a heroin addict, and the man had been manipulating her through physical abuse and by giving and withholding drugs. The woman abruptly cut off contact with prosecutors who were never able to find her again, but they found enough evidence on the man’s cellphone to send him to state prison on a felony pandering charge.
Hunter said the woman in that case had been sex-trafficked by someone at a home and a business in St. Helena, as well as all over the Bay Area.
Hard to escape
Woolworth played a recording of a phone conversation between a would-be trafficker from Vallejo and what he thought was a 19-year-old woman who’d posted a sex ad online. He encouraged her to expand her sex work beyond Napa and promised to “introduce you to some new things.”
“Let me be your new winner,” he told the woman, who was actually an undercover detective. “Teamwork makes the dream work.”
In another case, two Napa teens Hunter described as “average high schoolers” were being sex-trafficked by a man who was eventually sentenced to state prison after one of the teens told her mom.
Hunter said parents should watch out for red flags like frequent unexplained trips, expensive clothes and jewelry, the use of multiple cellphones, a much older boyfriend with vague employment, or tattoos referring to money, diamonds or royalty.
Law enforcement works with groups like the Monarch Justice Center to offer a lifeline to victims of sex trafficking. Despite the resources that are available, most find it difficult or impossible to escape, Woolworth said.
“Once you get into that life, you’re not turning back,” he said. “That person’s going to exploit you, embarrass you, humiliate you, call your parents, threaten you with violence, and do whatever they can to get you to stay. Whatever your soft spot is, they’re going to find that and exploit it.”
Living proof
Diaz-McQuaid’s story demonstrates how ruthlessly traffickers wield that power, but it’s also proof that there’s still hope even under the grimmest circumstances.
The turning point came in 2016 when, after doing time on drug charges, she entered the Athena House drug treatment program in Santa Rosa. She’d tried four other treatment programs, but by this point “I was tired and I knew that if I were to go back out there that I was going to end up dead,” she said.
She finally started working through the trauma she’d experienced, both as a child and as an adult on the streets. She’d thought of herself as an “escort” or a “prostitute,” but during a presentation by another human trafficking survivor at Santa Rosa Junior College she learned she’d actually been a victim.
Diaz-McQuaid later teamed up with the woman who gave that presentation, Elizabeth Quiroz, to form Redemption House of the Bay Area, which organizes support groups, outreach programs and a 24/7 hotline. The group plans to establish a safe house in Sonoma County where women who’ve survived human trafficking can rebuild their lives.
“Those women who are out there on the streets and on the internet being trafficked, I’m proof that they too can change, and their lives can change for the better,” Diaz-McQuaid said.
The journalist who exposed the Jeffrey Epsteins of Victorian London
Intro
W.T. Stead’s series of articles detailing a sordid sex ring rocked London. W.T. Stead Resource Site, CC BY-SA
Wealthy men soliciting underage girls for sex. Girls lured to expensive homes by promises of good-paying jobs. Captains of commerce and heads of state reveling in debauchery. Officials looking the other way.
A newspaper exposé written by British journalist W.T. Stead, “The Maiden Tribute of Modern Babylon” sounds just like the sordid sex ring of Jeffrey Epstein, who died of an apparent suicide in prison on Aug. 10.
The difference is that Stead’s account appeared over a century ago, in London’s Pall Mall Gazette in the summer of 1885.
In the four-part series, investigative journalist W.T. Stead graphically detailed the ways that wealthy Victorian men procured young girls for sex. Ironically, Stead was the only one who ended up in jail.
Lured by the promise of a better life
On July 6, 1885, the first article in Stead’s exposé was published. Stead revealed how thousands of girls, most of whom were between 13 and 15 years old, were bought for sex by prominent London men, including a “well-known member of Parliament,” a cabinet minister, a doctor and a clergyman who obtained a 12-year old virgin for £20.
As soon as it hit London’s newsstands, the story went viral. Stead already had a reputation as a fearless editor who advocated “Government by Journalism” and didn’t shy from sensationalism. The Gazette’s reporting was front-page news in the U.S., with The New York Times covering the scandal and the reaction by English authorities.
Instead of working to swiftly shut down the illicit sex trade and identify those involved, London’s city solicitor ordered police to seize copies of the Gazette and to arrest vendors for selling copies of the paper. Despite – or because of – the attempted censorship, copies sold well above their cover price. Thousands waited outside newspaper offices for their chance to buy each new installment.
Those who could get their hands on a copy learned about how women recruited young girls, and how the authorities who knew about it failed to intervene.
Stead interviewed women who explained how they enticed girls to enter the homes of wealthy men with promises of meals, money and jobs. Looking out for “pretty girls who are poor,” brothel keepers and professional procurers recruited orphans, shop girls, servants and nursemaids to “visit” gentlemen.
“The police knew all about them long ago,” Stead added, noting that officers were discouraged from pursuing leads, while prosecutors intimidated potential witnesses.
Stead interviewed some of the men who paid for the girls. They assured him that the maidens willingly – sometimes eagerly – consented. As the member of Parliament told Stead, “I doubt the unwillingness of these virgins … it is nonsense to say it is rape.”
The victimized girls told a different story: They were lured with the promise of a better life. They had no idea that the employment agencies they used were actually fronts for prostitution.
Once the girls consented to go into the gentleman’s house, there was no going back. According to Stead, those who resisted were told that they could choose either to be raped and paid, or raped “and then turned into the streets without a penny.”
Powerful predators remain in the shadows
The “maiden tribute” in the series’ title was a reference to the Greek myth in which virgins were sacrificed to the minotaur of Crete, the half-man, half-bull so brutal that a labyrinth was built to contain him. But Stead points out that, unlike the mythic narrative, which required the sacrifice of seven virgins every nine years, modern London was witnessing an exponential number of girls being sacrificed each day.
The abuse wouldn’t stop, Stead insisted, until people started believing the girls.
“When a woman is outraged,” he wrote, “her sworn testimony weighs nothing against the lightest word of the man who perpetrated the crime.”
The Victorian men in Stead’s account were never publicly named. Nor did they ever face criminal prosecution. As a journalist, Stead refused to reveal his sources. And once public attention waned, officials declined to pursue Stead’s leads.
In an ironic twist, Stead himself served three months in prison for abduction. In order to prove how easy it was, he had a procurer deliver a 13-year-old girl named Eliza Armstrong to him. Even though it was done for the sake of his reporting, the authorities pounced.
Stead’s reporting did have one desired effect: It mobilized support for a parliamentary bill that raised the age of consent for girls from 13 to 16. But none of the women who recruited the girls and none of the men who sexually molested them were held accountable.
Different century, same story?
In some ways, the parallels between the men of Victorian London and Epstein are striking.
Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s one-time girlfriend, allegedly acted as Epstein’s procurer. According to The New York Times, one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, fingered Maxwell as the one who approached her and invited her to Epstein’s home, promising that she could learn how to give massages and “earn a lot of money.” Maxwell has also settled several civil suits with Epstein accusers who named her as his accomplice.
Too often, it seems the law serves the interests of powerful men. We saw this in Epstein’s 2007 non-prosecution agreement proffered by Alexander Acosta, who was, at the time, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida.
As the Sentencing Project noted in a 2018 report submitted to the United Nations, “The United States in effect operates two distinct criminal justice systems: one for wealthy people and another for poor people and people of color.” Epstein emerged relatively unscathed during his first brush with the law. Rarely do the authorities haul the same powerful men before the courts a second time, as they did with Epstein.
We can thank the dogged reporting of journalists, who, over the past few years, have been exposing patterns of male sexual abuse, making sure to keep the story in the public eye until justice is served. Ronan Farrow’s Pulitzer Prize-winning New Yorker articles exposing Harvey Weinstein’s decades of predation and his articles detailing Les Moonves’ sexual harrassment played a big role in holding both powerful men to account.
Julie Brown and Emily Michot of the Miami Herald revealed the secret Acosta deal and uncovered more than 80 of Epstein’s alleged victims. Due in part to their reporting, Epstein was indicted in July.
With the continued persistence of journalists, victims and the public, perhaps the labyrinths that shield the other minotaurs in our midst will be permanently razed.
LeeAnne M. Richardson is an associate professor of English at Georgia State University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.