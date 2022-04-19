Four sought after reported armed robbery outside American Canyon hotel

American Canyon Police are seeking four suspects connected to the armed robbery of a hotel guest Monday afternoon, the department announced.

Officers were called to the DoubleTree by Hilton at 3600 Broadway (Highway 29) at 2:40 p.m. after a reported armed robbery in the parking lot, according to police Chief Rick Greenberg.

A man staying at the DoubleTree told police that three men approached him as he left his vehicle, and that one of the men pointed a black handgun to his face and told him to remove a watch the guest was wearing, Greenberg said.

The assailant pistol-whipped the hotel guest before pointing his gun at a witness, and then he and the other two suspects entered a black Honda sedan driven by a fourth suspect and left, according to Greenberg, who said the car was last seen on southbound Highway 29.

The robbery victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

American Canyon officers and detectives are investigating the robbery and have obtained the Honda’s license plate number from witnesses who saw the car after the robbery occurred, according to Greenberg.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Napa central dispatch center at 707-253-4451. Information also can be shared by text message to 847411 (tip411).

