 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four sought after reported armed robbery outside American Canyon hotel

  • 0
DoubleTree Hotel American Canyon

The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Spa in American Canyon.

 Register file photo

American Canyon Police are seeking four suspects connected to the armed robbery of a hotel guest Monday afternoon, the department announced.

Officers were called to the DoubleTree by Hilton at 3600 Broadway (Highway 29) at 2:40 p.m. after a reported armed robbery in the parking lot, according to police Chief Rick Greenberg.

A man staying at the DoubleTree told police that three men approached him as he left his vehicle, and that one of the men pointed a black handgun to his face and told him to remove a watch the guest was wearing, Greenberg said.

The assailant pistol-whipped the hotel guest before pointing his gun at a witness, and then he and the other two suspects entered a black Honda sedan driven by a fourth suspect and left, according to Greenberg, who said the car was last seen on southbound Highway 29.

The robbery victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

American Canyon officers and detectives are investigating the robbery and have obtained the Honda’s license plate number from witnesses who saw the car after the robbery occurred, according to Greenberg.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Napa central dispatch center at 707-253-4451. Information also can be shared by text message to 847411 (tip411).

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine's military chaplains help maintain soldiers' morale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News