Ian Rogers, facing federal sentencing in bomb plot, to get Napa plea hearing in November

Facing federal sentencing for a plot to firebomb California’s Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, Ian Benjamin Rogers also is dealing with bomb and firearm charges in Napa County, where he is scheduled to enter a plea next month.
At a brief hearing Tuesday morning in Napa County Superior Court, Judge Mark Boessenecker scheduled a Nov. 3 plea setting hearing for the 46-year-old Rogers, a former Napa mechanic, on 28 charges of possessing explosive devices and guns that were illegal, unregistered or illegally modified.
Rogers, who is being held at the Santa Rita jail in Alameda County on federal charges in the case, did not appear at the two-minute hearing.
The Napa County charges stem from his arrest on Jan. 15, 2021, when authorities said they recovered the weapons and bombs from his home and at his shop, British Auto Repair of the Napa Valley on Action Avenue. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported recovering five pipe bombs, 48 firearms and 15,000 rounds of ammunition.
Ian Rogers
Courtesy of the Napa County Sheriff's Office
After the arrest, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Francisco filed federal charges against Rogers for possessing unregistered explosives. On May 27, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy for plotting to attack the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento, as well as explosives and firearm counts. A second suspect, Jarrod Copeland of Vallejo, earlier pleaded guilty to his role in the plot.
Federal prosecutors described the firebombing plot as Rogers’ and Copeland’s response to former President Donald Trump’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 election, citing text message exchanges such as Rogers stating “I want to blow up a democrat building bad” and “the dems need to pay.” Rogers’ defense lawyer has dismissed such statements as “bloviating” and bravado stemming from his client’s excessive drinking.
A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a plea deal that would have sentenced Ian Rogers to seven to nine years in prison for a plot to blow up Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento.
Rogers appeared in U.S. District Court on Sept. 28, when he was scheduled to accept a plea deal – worked out during months of negotiation – to serve seven to nine years in federal prison, compared to the 20-year maximum he could have faced. But Senior U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer nixed the offer, saying Rogers’ actions were so dangerous and his remorse so minimal that both lawyers in the federal case should be required to return to court Oct. 27 to justify the plea deal.
Breyer zeroed in on statements Rogers gave to federal probation officials compiling a pre-sentencing report – such as “I feel very bad for putting myself in a bad situation that allowed the government to destroy my life” – which the judge said indicated Rogers was less concerned about apologizing for his actions and more regretful about being caught.
Rogers’ rescheduled federal sentencing is now set for the same day as Copeland, his co-defendant.
