A firearm and bomb case that investigators tied to a plot to attack a state Democratic Party office has led to another prison sentence for Ian Benjamin Rogers – this time in a Napa courtroom.

The 47-year-old Rogers, who was arrested after sheriff’s deputies seized a cache of guns and explosives at his home and his Napa auto repair shop in January 2021, received an 11-year sentence Friday morning in Napa County Superior Court. Judge Joseph J. Solga imposed the term after Rogers pleaded no contest last month to five felony counts, including possession of a pipe bomb and an unregistered machine gun.

Rogers will serve the state sentence concurrently with the nine-year term he will serve in a federal prison after he pleaded guilty March 1 in connection to a plot to firebomb the John L. Burton building in Sacramento, which houses the Democratic Party’s California headquarters. A co-defendant, Jarrod Copeland of Vallejo, also received a 4 ½-year federal term in that case.

The Napa sentence splits the difference between the 12-year term sought by prosecutors and the 10 years recommended by his defense attorney, Colin Cooper.

Solga’s decision followed the continuation of a dispute over whether Rogers has shown enough remorse for his actions, which federal prosecutors said stemmed from his and Copeland’s belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from the Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

“I don’t think Mr. Rogers has taken complete responsibility for what he did in this case,” Deputy District Attorney Kecia Lind said by videoconference during the hearing. “He seems to think that he was railroaded by law enforcement and the justice system.”

Lind pointed to a dispute last fall that delayed and nearly derailed Rogers’ guilty plea on federal explosives charges. In September, Judge Charles R. Breyer of the U.S. District Court in San Francisco halted the plea agreement, citing Rogers’ statement to probation officers about his regret for “putting myself in a bad situation that allowed the government to destroy my life” – a comment that, Breyer suggested, showed Rogers was more worried about being caught than admitting his crimes.

Breyer eventually cleared the plea deal and the resulting nine-year federal sentence after a psychiatric report determined that alcohol abuse – and the resulting lack of self-restraint – largely drove Rogers’ actions.

Cooper, arguing for a shorter state term, said Rogers’ willingness to take responsibility in the gun and explosives case in two different courts merits him some leniency, as does the absence of a previous criminal record.

“He feels awful about what happened, he feels that he’s let his family down, and that’s why he agreed to resolve both cases,” Cooper told Solga by speakerphone.

Rogers, his hands manacled in front of his dark-blue jail uniform, declared he now wants only to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.

“The only thing I want now is to get this resolved, do my federal time, and go home and be with my family as soon as possible,” Rogers, a father of two, told Solga from within the same glass-walled courtroom booth where he had agreed on March 23 not to fight the Napa County charges.

Rogers, who was moved from the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County to the Napa jail after his federal sentencing, will be transferred to a federal prison to be determined later. Breyer, the judge in the federal case, has said he would recommend placing him at a prison in the Bay Area or greater Sacramento, in part to allow family members to visit.

Rogers has been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 15, 2021, after the discovery of pipe guns, machine guns and more than 40 other firearms at his home and inside British Auto Repair of the Napa Valley, the now-defunct garage he owned on Action Avenue in Napa.

Federal prosecutors outlined a plot by Rogers and Copeland to attack not only the state Democratic offices but the California governor’s mansion, Facebook and Twitter offices and other targets, using Molotov cocktails. The case included texts and online messages between the defendants the FBI pulled from Rogers’ cellphone, including statements from Rogers such as “I want to blow up a democrat building bad” and “the dems need to pay.”

Prosecutors also alleged that in late 2020, Copeland told Rogers he had contacted an anti-government militia group to bolster support for their movement. After Rogers’ arrest, they say Copeland contacted a militia group leader who advised him to erase his old messages and move to a new communication platform.

Before his sentencing in federal court, Rogers admitted owning the guns – some for more than 20 years – but denied ever having a bona fide plan to carry out an assault, saying he fired his guns only for fun and locked them in a safe when not in use. The bombs had been built in early 2020 to protect his family during an unspecified “potential future event,” he told Breyer in March.

Excessive drinking and the decline of his auto-repair business during the COVID-19 pandemic also sped Rogers’ path toward conspiracy-laden thinking, he added.

“I only said stupid things, but these things have come back to haunt me a million times over,” Rogers said at the time.

