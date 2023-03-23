Ian Benjamin Rogers, who was sentenced to federal prison earlier this month for a bomb plot against Democratic Party offices in Sacramento, has pleaded no contest to Napa County charges stemming from the case.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In a plea hearing Thursday morning in Napa County Superior Court, the 47-year-old Napan, speaking from a glass-walled courtroom booth, agreed not to contest five charges, including felony counts for possessing a pipe bomb, manufacturing a machine gun, and possessing an unregistered machine gun.

Judge Joseph Solga dismissed some two dozen other counts against Rogers, who was arrested Jan. 15, 2021 after sheriff’s deputies searching his home and his Action Avenue repair garage found pipe bombs, machine guns and more than 40 other firearms.

Solga scheduled Rogers’ sentencing for April 21. It was not immediately clear whether a prison sentence on state charges would run consecutively or concurrently with his federal term.

Rogers’ plea in Napa follows his sentencing in U.S. District Court, where he and Jarrod Copeland, a 39-year-old Vallejo resident, pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the weapons hoard and an alleged bomb plot against the John L. Burton building in Sacramento, which hosts the California Democratic Party.

On March 1 in San Francisco, federal Judge Charles R. Breyer handed down a nine-year sentence to Rogers and a 4 ½-year term to Copeland. Rogers pleaded guilty to conspiracy to use a destructive device, possessing an explosive device and owning a machine gun. Copeland pleaded guilty to allegations of conspiracy and destroying records.

Update: Napa resident Ian Rogers, Jarrod Copeland sentenced in bomb plot against Democratic office Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland were sentenced Wednesday on federal charges stemming from a 2021 bomb plot against Democratic offices in Sacramento.

Thursday’s plea hearing was a brief, businesslike affair without the emotion of Rogers’ sentencing in federal court, where his voice nearly broke at one point as he apologized to his wife, their two sons, and to those working at the Sacramento Democratic office.

In the federal case, Rogers’ sentencing originally was planned for September 2022 but was halted when Breyer blocked a plea agreement, saying that Rogers’ remarks to probation officers showed a lack of remorse. However, Breyer ultimately granted the nine-year federal sentence after a psychiatric report concluded that the crimes were largely driven by Rogers’ alcoholism and a resulting lack of self-restraint.

“I said a lot of silly stupid things I didn’t mean when I sat at home intoxicated," Rogers told the judge during his federal sentencing, saying that his road to conspiratorial thinking gained speed when pandemic-linked stay-home orders tanked his car repair business, which folded after his arrest. “I only said stupid things, but these things have come back to haunt me a million times over.”

Rogers admitted owning some of the seized weapons for more than two decades, but denied ever having a serious plan to carry out an attack. At the federal sentencing, he said he fired the guns only occasionally for fun and otherwise kept them locked in a safe, and added he had built the bombs early in 2020 to protect his family against “a potential future event,” without elaborating.

Federal prosecutors outlined a plot by Rogers and Copeland to attack the Sacramento building and other targets as a protest against what they believed was a stolen 2020 presidential election that passed the White House from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Other targets would have included the Governor’s Mansion and offices hosting Twitter and Facebook, according to prosecutors, who cited text and online messages between the defendants the FBI pulled from Rogers’ cellphone, including messages from Rogers such as “I want to blow up a democrat building bad” and “the dems need to pay.”

Prosecutors also alleged that toward the end of 2020, Copeland told Rogers he had contacted an anti-government militia group to bolster support for their movement. After Rogers’ arrest, they say Copeland contacted a militia group leader who advised him to delete his old messages and switch to a new communication platform.

Rogers’ social media posts in the years before his arrest pointed to ardent support for Trump – and disdain for Democrats and progressives – dating to his 2016 presidential election campaign. Facebook photos, many of which later disappeared from the social media site, displayed guns, swords and other weapons on the walls of his home.

“He had the ammunition for years; he used to have it in the house when I cleaned,” Rogers’ mother Elaine Bihn Kley told the Napa Valley Register three days after her son’s arrest, although she denied any links between Rogers and anti-government conspiracies.

“He thought there would be a time when he wouldn’t be able to get ammunition. He was listening to people who were pro-gun, so he was stockpiling it thinking someone was going to break into his house, break into his business, that there was going to be a civil war in the U.S.”

Breyer, admonishing Rogers during his federal sentencing, told the Napan he has the right to disagree with his government, but not to justify lawbreaking by doing so.

American democracy “is an extraordinary experiment, but when there is the threat of violence, our country is in danger of failing that experiment,” he told Rogers.

After being held in the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County during his federal prosecution, Rogers was returned to the Napa County jail on March 3, according to Paul Gero, Napa County assistant district attorney.

PHOTOS: Sheep graze on the NVC vineyard Grazing sheep 2 Grazing among the vineyards Grazing sheep 3 Grazing sheep 4 Grazing sheep 5 Grazing sheep 6 Grazing sheep 7 Grazing sheep 8 Grazing sheep 9 Grazing sheep 10 Grazing sheep 11 Grazing sheep 12 Grazing sheep 13 Grazing sheep 14