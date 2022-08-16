 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jason Alexander, briefly Britney Spears’ first husband, jailed on Napa County warrant

  • Updated
  • 0
Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander

The man who was once married to the pop star Britney Spears for less than 2 ½ days has been jailed in Napa County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jason Alexander, 40, was booked into the Napa County jail at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday. He was being held on arrest warrants alleging grand theft and receiving of stolen property in 2015, sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford said in a statement Tuesday evening. The warrants have been active since April 2016.

An arraignment was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Napa County Superior Court.

Alexander was transported to the Napa jail from Ventura County after serving time for crimes committed in Southern California, according to Wofford.

On Thursday, Alexander pleaded no contest in Ventura County to misdemeanor trespassing and battery after a June 9 incident in which he crashed the wedding of Spears to Sam Asghari in Thousand Oaks, according to media reports. Officials said he damaged a door and battered a security guard who tried to remove him from Spears’ home, where the wedding was taking place.

People are also reading…

A childhood friend of Spears, Alexander wed the pop star in Las Vegas in 2004, but the marriage was annulled after just 55 hours.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bionic hand gives Australian Paralympic swimmer new lease on life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News