Jury convicts Napa man of multiple counts of child molestation

Flemin Fernando Martinez

 Napa County Department of Corrections

Following a six-day jury trial in Napa County Superior Court, a jury convicted a 36-year-old Napa man of 17 charges involving child molestation.

The convictions are the result of sexual contact the defendant, Flemin Fernando Martinez, had with three family members and one family friend between 2011 and 2019 in Napa County. The survivors were between 7and 16 years old at the time of the molestations, District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release.

The defendant, who was arrested in October 2019, was found guilty of 12 counts of lewd act upon a child, two counts of oral copulation with a child 10 or under, one count of forcible rape of a child over 14, one count of using a minor for sex acts, and one count of possession of matter depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct, the DA's office said. Judge Mark Boessenecker presided over the trial which ended April 20.

The jury also found true special allegations that the defendant had substantial sexual conduct with a child and that the defendant committed a sexual offense against multiple victims, the DA said.

The investigation by the Napa Police Department was prompted by a close friend of one survivor reporting the disclosure of sexual abuse to a family member who was also a school official. During the jury trial, all four survivors, now between the ages of 12 and 17-years-old testified against their abuser.

Deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur, who prosecuted the case, said: “This case is the perfect example of why we need children in our community to feel safe enough at schools to talk about difficult issues involving abuse with friends, teachers, and school staff. It took a lot of courage for this survivor to tell her friend about what the defendant had done to her and for her friend to report what was disclosed.

"Without that, the Napa Police Department may have never uncovered the wide-reaching and long-term web of sexual abuse the defendant had woven. All four survivors exhibited exemplary bravery by testifying in court against their abuser, especially in these trying and uncertain times.”

The defendant is being held without bail. He faces a life sentence in state prison. He will be back in court for a sentencing hearing on May 27 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 4.

