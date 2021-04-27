Jury convicts Napa man of multiple counts of child molestation

Following a six-day jury trial in Napa County Superior Court, a jury convicted a 36-year-old Napa man of 17 charges involving child molestation.

The convictions are the result of sexual contact the defendant, Flemin Fernando Martinez, had with three family members and one family friend between 2011 and 2019 in Napa County. The survivors were between 7and 16 years old at the time of the molestations, District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release.

The defendant, who was arrested in October 2019, was found guilty of 12 counts of lewd act upon a child, two counts of oral copulation with a child 10 or under, one count of forcible rape of a child over 14, one count of using a minor for sex acts, and one count of possession of matter depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct, the DA's office said. Judge Mark Boessenecker presided over the trial which ended April 20.

The jury also found true special allegations that the defendant had substantial sexual conduct with a child and that the defendant committed a sexual offense against multiple victims, the DA said.