The process began Wednesday morning to find the people who will decide the fate of Christopher “Roly” Young, who is accused of killing a supermarket worker in American Canyon nearly three years ago.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Potential jurors appeared in Napa County Superior Court, where Judge Elia Ortiz oversaw the start of a winnowing to a jury of 12 members, plus alternates. At the start of jury selection in the Third Street courthouse, Ortiz estimated the trial could run as long as 30 days before a resolution, up from a 20-day estimate previously listed in the Napa court case database.

The jury will weigh allegations of first-degree murder and firearm-related felonies against the 26-year-old Young, who was arrested on Aug. 16, 2020, about an hour after the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Nathan Gabriel Garza outside the Safeway where he worked.

Young, a Martinez resident, may receive lifetime imprisonment with no chance of parole if convicted of murder. He also faces allegations of shooting from a motor vehicle, gun and ammunition possession by a felon, and giving false information to police.

In a February court filing, the office of District Attorney Allison Haley alleged that Young was motivated to kill Garza by an incident at a different Safeway a week earlier in Fairfield, where an employee called police after seeing Young and two of his acquaintances, one of whom had what appeared to be a gun in his waistband. Officers arrested the acquaintances and also cited Young for drug possession – a development that put him at risk for violating his probation for an Alameda County arrest four months previously, according to prosecutors.

Young’s defense lawyer Michael Keeley has sought to introduce evidence he said would implicate not Young but a roommate in the killing of Garza, and in court filings has said no direct evidence identifies Young as being inside a Cadillac that sped away from the Safeway after the shooting. On Wednesday before jury selection, Ortiz allowed the defense to argue for the "third-party culpability" of another person.

Keeley also sought to move the case out of Napa County due to pretrial publicity, but Ortiz denied that motion on Friday.