Killer of Anita Andrews dies in prison

The man responsible for possibly the most notorious murder in Napa’s history has died in prison.

Roy Allan Melanson, 83, died in a Colorado prison in May of 2020, the Napa District Attorney’s Office confirmed this week. They only learned of the death earlier this year when a prosecutor called Colorado authorities to check on him.

Melanson was serving life sentences for two murders, including the 1974 killing of Anita Andrews, who was tending bar at the Fagiani's Cocktail Lounge in downtown Napa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The case transfixed Napa and went unsolved for decades until a 2007 DNA test linked Melanson to the crime, a development that generated national headlines. He had no known connection to Napa and had not previously been a suspect, but tests on a cigarette butt found at the crime scene turned up DNA that matched Melanson’s profile in a national database.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Melanson denied ever having visited Napa, but a witness later confirmed he had seen Melanson late in the evening of July 10, 1974, at the bar, before Andrews was stabbed to death. Several witnesses told detectives at the time that they had seen an unknown man sitting at the back of the bar shortly before the killing.