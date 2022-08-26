Lake Berryessa boating accident results in probable death

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching Lake Berryessa for the victim of a boating accident, presumed to be dead, that occurred Friday afternoon.

Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said Friday evening that the boating accident occurred in the mouth of the narrows located in the southeast section of the lake.

“There was a boating accident at Lake Berryessa, we’re searching for the victim, and cause of death is to be determined,” Wofford said.

There’s been three drownings in the lake this summer. Because the body of the Friday victim hasn’t yet been found, Wofford said, the sheriff’s office hasn't yet determined the cause of death.

This is a developing story.

