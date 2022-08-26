 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Berryessa boating accident results in probable death

Lake Berryessa, Oak Shores

The Oak Shores Day Use Area, on the west shore of Lake Berryessa.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching Lake Berryessa for the victim of a boating accident, presumed to be dead, that occurred Friday afternoon.

Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said Friday evening that the boating accident occurred in the mouth of the narrows located in the southeast section of the lake.

“There was a boating accident at Lake Berryessa, we’re searching for the victim, and cause of death is to be determined,” Wofford said.

There’s been three drownings in the lake this summer. Because the body of the Friday victim hasn’t yet been found, Wofford said, the sheriff’s office hasn't yet determined the cause of death.

This is a developing story.

What you missed this week in notable Napa Valley crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Napa Valley Register.

Paul Pelosi pleads guilty to drunk driving charge in Napa County
Paul Pelosi pleads guilty to drunk driving charge in Napa County

Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge stemming from a May injury crash near Oakville.

Authorities: Man arrested, charged in years-long stalking of Napa woman
Authorities: Man arrested, charged in years-long stalking of Napa woman

A Napa man faces felony charges of stalking a woman who prosecutors say he harassed online for more than a decade.

Authorities: Napa-to-Hercules car chase ends with driver’s arrest
Authorities: Napa-to-Hercules car chase ends with driver’s arrest

A vehicle pursuit early Sunday extended from Napa through American Canyon before the driver’s eventual arrest in Hercules, authorities reported.

Police: Man threatens officer during arrest at Napa business
Police: Man threatens officer during arrest at Napa business

A man who arrested outside a Napa business Sunday may face an additional felony charge after threatening an officer who detained him, according to Napa Police.

American Canyon Police investigating reported robbery in Napa Valley Casino parking lot
American Canyon Police investigating reported robbery in Napa Valley Casino parking lot

American Canyon Police are investigating a reported robbery of roughly $3,000 that happened just after midnight on Friday in the Napa Valley Casino parking lot. 

