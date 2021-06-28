Lake Berryessa drowning victim identified

The Napa County Coroner's Office has identified the man who drowned at Lake Berryessa on June 27. The victim is 25-year-old Marcos Salvador Grijalva Pocasangre, a citizen of Guatemala, who was visiting family in San Pablo, California.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office received a call around 4:30 p.m. regarding Mr. Pocasangre drowning in the Oak Shores Day Use Area of Lake Berryessa. Witnesses say Mr. Pocasangre went underwater while attempting to swim from one side of the cove to the other.

At 7 p.m., the Sheriff's Office Dive Team recovered Mr. Pocasangre’s body 15 feet from McKenzie Ridge, in water approximately 12 feet deep. There were no signs of trauma. In addition to the Napa County Sheriff's Marine Unit, Cal Fire, CHP, and American Medical Response (AMR) responded to the call.

This is the second drowning in nine days at Lake Berryessa. On June 18, Billy Dy, of San Jose, drowned while swimming in Pleasure Cove. Dy was 22 years old.

The lake has proved deadly in the busy summer months. In 2020, six persons drowned in a three-month stretch before the lake was closed by wildfires, officials say. It is dangerous even for experienced swimmers: both victims in 2021, and six of the last eight, were swimmers, the sheriff’s office said.