The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a grocery worker in American Canyon nearly three years ago entered its final stages Tuesday, when attorneys began making their final cases for Christopher “Roly” Young’s guilt or innocence in the death of Nathan Gabriel Garza.

Nearly two months after opening in Napa County Superior Court, the murder trial of the 26-year-old Young entered closing arguments — in which prosecutors pointed to what they called a wealth of video and witness evidence pointing to the Martinez resident as the man who on Aug. 16, 2020 killed the 18-year-old Garza outside the Safeway supermarket where the recent high school graduate worked.

“This crime was cold-blooded, this crime was calculated, and this crime was an assassination,” Napa County Deputy District Attorney Diane Knoles told jurors Tuesday morning in a courtroom with a large photo of a smiling Garza on an easel and a picture of his lifeless, bloodied body on a projection screen — the same two clashing images she displayed when the trial began March 27.

“This crime was Kafkaesque, it was grotesque and obscene, and it was evil.”

But Young’s defense attorney Michael Keeley continued to deny any guilt on his client’s part — arguing, as he has since before the trial began, that Young’s friend Tyler Howell actually killed Garza and then pointed law enforcement toward Young instead.

Even if jurors don’t accept that Howell — who prosecutors say told law enforcement that Young took his car and gun without his knowledge, while he slept at a house they were renting — caused Garza’s death, the video and witness evidence against Young is too weak for a murder conviction and leaves ample room for a reasonable doubt about his guilt, Keeley said.

“It is doubt based on reason,” he told the jury toward the end of his closing statement in the late afternoon. “It is not imaginary; it is based on the evidence.”

Young has been held in the Napa County jail since his arrest within an hour of Garza’s death. He faces a first-degree murder charge with the possibility of life imprisonment and no parole — with a special allegation of lying in wait for his victim — as well as charges of felony firearm and ammunition possession and firing a gun from a motor vehicle.

Judge Elia Ortiz informed jurors they may also opt to convict Young of second-degree murder, if they agree he killed Garza but not that he did so with premeditation and planning.

Closing statements began after a lengthy prosecution case that included more than 500 separate exhibits, including video footage from various security cameras — at the Safeway where Garza was killed, outside homes whose residents say Young fled past them or through their yards after the shooting, and near the rented house in American Canyon where prosecutors say Young, Howell and two women were staying on the night before the slaying.

A COVID-19 outbreak also suspended the trial in late April, resulting in two of the 12 jurors being replaced by alternates. After prosecutors rested at midday Tuesday, the defense made its entire that case that afternoon. Young did not testify.

Keeley has argued that the man who shot Garza was not Young but Young’s friend Tyler Howell, who was staying in the same rented house in the city before Garza’s death. DNA samples and fingerprints match Howell and not Young to the Smith & Wesson handgun used in the shooting, and no videos or witnesses implicate Young, Keeley argued before and during the trial.

On Tuesday, Knoles sought to drive home the case for Young’s guilt, sharing a timeline of events, photos and videos in the hours leading to the shooting.

Security camera snippets, she said, illustrate a call Young made at 11:54 a.m. from his cellphone to the Safeway’s drive-up delivery line, after which Garza went outside pulling a shopping cart toward a white Cadillac sedan parked in the grocery pickup area. A video shows a muzzle flash from the car at 12:01 p.m., at the moment Garza fell to the ground and the Cadillac sped away, according to Knoles.

Videos captured at nearby homes show Young — after abandoning the car — running through a backyard and clambering over its fence, added Knoles, who said neighborhood residents described Young warning them to stay quiet and in one case trying to steal a bicycle until a resident came outside holding a machete.

Keeley, however, pointed to a woman parked next to Young’s car who picked Howell’s photo and not Young’s out of a police lineup as the man inside the Cadillac from which the shots were fired. (Prosecutors have said the woman later expressed uncertainty about her identification.) Other witnesses to the crime, like two Safeway employees working the on-premises gas station, only saw the speeding car momentarily and could not have clearly identified the shooter, he said.

Keeley also suggested that Howell, after the shooting, ran about a mile from the Cadillac back to the rented house, abandoning Young to face the police pursuit.

Gunshot residue also was found on the T-shirt and camouflage pants Howell was wearing when he was arrested later that night on a drug allegation, according to Keeley, who suggested that any residue found on Young’s clothes could have transferred after investigators bagged several articles of clothing together.

Even the motives for shooting Garza revealed a wide gulf between prosecution and defense.

Knoles emphasized the legal danger in which Young found himself after the incident a week before at the Cordelia Safeway, saying his citation for having drug paraphernalia violated not only his probation but his bail conditions after a 2019 conviction in Alameda County. Attacking a worker at a different Safeway nearby — a person he had never met — enabled Young to strike back without being recognized, Knoles said.

However, Howell, whose brother had been arrested in Cordelia the week before Garza’s death, actually had a stronger motive to attack a Safeway worker than Young, according to Keeley, who said calls Young made from his phone that morning — to the mother of his child, and to a car dealership about a possible purchase — gave no hint of anger or stress.

Calls Howell made to Young shortly after the shooting, which prosecutors have said pointed to his confusion about seeing his car and gun gone, actually indicated his willingness to have his roommate take the fall for the shooting, Keeley told jurors.

“He thought he’d been caught, (and) suddenly it changed from ‘Where are you?’ to ‘I’m not going down; you’re going down,’” he said.

Prosecutors are scheduled to offer their rebuttal to Keeley starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.