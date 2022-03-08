Man accused in Napa County highway shooting pleads not guilty, seeks to represent himself

Facing potential lifetime imprisonment, the man accused of shooting a driver on a Napa County highway is seeking to represent himself at his upcoming trial for attempted murder.

Tuong Nguyen, 42, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, carjacking and other charges Tuesday morning in Napa County Superior Court. Nguyen was arrested Feb. 18 after a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting that morning in south Napa wounded Robert Abreu, a 57-year-old American Canyon man who was commuting north to Napa.

Immediately after entering his plea, Nguyen declared to Judge Mark Boessenecker his wish to go to trial without a lawyer, despite the judge’s warning about the consequences of failing to beat the charges – including a possible sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole for an attempted murder conviction.

“Your maximum sentence is life,” Boessenecker told Nguyen during the plea hearing at the Napa County courthouse. “Representing yourself would be tantamount to suicide; it would be extremely foolish. … The idea that you would go into trial representing yourself, foolish wouldn’t even begin to describe it.”

Boessenecker scheduled a hearing for Friday morning to consider Nguyen’s request to represent himself.

Nguyen was arraigned Feb. 23 on eight felony counts – attempted murder, carjacking, and six firearm-related offenses, including firing into an occupied vehicle and illegal gun possession by a convicted felon. He also faces special allegations that include causing great bodily injury and committing a crime after his release from prison.

Nguyen, who has no listed address, has been held without bail in the Napa County jail since his arrest.

The attempted murder and firearm charges stem from the shooting of Abreu, who the Napa County Sheriff’s Office says was driving his work truck on northbound Highway 29 near Highway 221 when Nguyen fired a gunshot to the right side of Abreu’s head before fleeing.

Several minutes after reports of the shooting at 6:40 a.m., dispatchers were called by a woman who said a man pointed a handgun at her and demanded the keys to her vehicle on First Street in Napa, according to an arrest document. Sheriff’s deputies then found Nguyen’s car at Highway 221 and Magnolia Lane and detained him, recovering a 9mm handgun and a magazine with ammunition matching a shell casing found at the scene of the shooting, according to the criminal complaint.

After the shooting, Abreu was able to call law enforcement before being taken to an out-of-county hospital, according to authorities. He underwent surgery on his right eye and is expected to eventually return to his work as a flooring installer, according to media reports.

Abreu and Nguyen did not know each other and had no interaction immediately before the shooting, Abreu’s niece Nina O’Brien previously told the Napa Valley Register.

Family and friends of Abreu, a father of three and grandfather of six, opened a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical care. The campaign had raised more than $65,000 toward a $100,000 goal as of noon Tuesday.

