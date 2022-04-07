Man appeals conviction in Napa child sex abuse case

The legal battle over a man accused of molesting a young female relative in Napa more than a decade ago will continue with the appeal of his conviction last fall.

William Donald Henri, 68, filed for a new trial after his Nov. 1 conviction in Napa County Superior Court on two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child younger than 14. Judge Mark Boessenecker on March 7 had sentenced Henri to five years in state prison and ordered him to pay $35,000 in damages to the accuser and her mother, but stayed the prison term while an appeal moves ahead. (The Napa Valley Register does not generally publish the names of people, including minors, who make accusations of sexual assault.)

The charges stem from accusations made by a niece that Henri abused her five times between 2010 and 2014 — including three times at his Napa home — starting when she was 4-years-old. The girl reported the abuse to law enforcement in 2018, and Henri was arrested in September 2019, according to court documents.

Henri, who now lives in Oregon, was booked into the Napa County jail on March 11, four days after his sentencing, and posted $500,000 bail that same day, Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero said. Bail conditions require Henri to check in with a probation officer, give up his passport, and have no contact with anyone younger than 18.

An appeal review session is scheduled for July 11.

Napa Police began investigating the abuse allegations in August 2018, after the girl — who by then was 12 and living in Arizona — told her mother and a therapist that Henri had touched her genitals on five occasions, according to the complaint filed by the District Attorney’s Office.

The girl had kept the abuse secret for several years after Henri told her, “This is our secret” and “Don’t tell anyone,” the complaint states, adding she eventually described the abuse with an acquaintance on the Amino social media app and wrote down her recollections in a smartphone note marked “Off Limits” before telling her family.

Three of the incidents took place in Henri’s home — in a living room, bedroom and hot tub — while the girl and her mother were living there for about six months in late 2010 and early 2021 before getting their own apartment in Napa, while the remaining incidents occurred in Oregon, according to the complaint.

After the eight-day trial, Henri’s defense attorney Jess Raphael blasted the case against his client, calling the girl’s memories of years-old incidents unreliable and her descriptions of the abuse of a young child physically impossible. He described the accusations as fallout from a family dispute, and pointed to testimony from witnesses who said Henri had never shown any sexual inclination toward minors.

“The man has no criminal record, a stellar reputation, and it’s all gone; he’s been vilified,” Raphael said in a Register interview. “He’s an honest man; all he can do is say this didn’t happen. We had a mountain of evidence to show that it didn’t happen, and it wasn’t good enough. We did absolutely everything we could to show he’s an innocent man, and it wasn’t enough because of the charges.”

Raphael also attacked the jury’s decision to convict Henri on two counts despite deadlocking on two others, for sexually abusing a child 10 or younger. In addition, he alleged that jurors unlawfully pressured three holdout members into accepting a guilty verdict on the two counts for which Henri was convicted, and claimed that the final juror to vote for conviction only did so out of a belief that “if the case went this far through the court system, it is possible that something did happen” — a thought process Raphael said violates the requirement of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

An affidavit filed by Juror No. 2 10 days after Henri’s conviction states he was one of the three jurors whose not-guilty votes led to mistrials on two of the charges, and who initially resisted convicting Henri on the remaining counts. The juror said he suspected the accuser was not credible and may have been coached in her testimony, but added he also was the one who accepted the possibility that “something did happen” despite his misgivings.

In a January filing with the court, prosecutors tried to shoot down a new trial for Henri.

Much of Juror No. 2’s affidavit is inadmissible because it purports to describe the “mental processes” of jury members, rather than describing actions that were “open to sight, hearing, and the other senses” and could thus be verified, wrote Deputy District Attorney Kristen Orlando. Furthermore, the idea that the juror violated the reasonable-doubt standard by voting to convict Henri because of the possibility “something did happen” is only speculation, Orlando added.

The jury member “never says that he intended to or did disregard the court’s instructions or that he disagreed with the law or applied a different standard than what is designated by the law and as instructed by the judge,” she wrote in the Jan. 24 motion opposing an appeal. “There is no substantial evidence in the record to suggest otherwise.”

After the granting of Henri’s appeal, District Attorney Allison Haley criticized the decision to allow him to remain free until his case returns to trial.

“Allowing a convicted child molester to delay indefinitely his prison sentence and resume his life out of state was extremely difficult to explain to the survivor and her family,” she said in her agency’s announcement of the appeal. “They understandably feel deeply betrayed by the system and are left wondering why, after a jury unanimously determined guilt, they were denied justice.”

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

