An argument Saturday evening escalated into an assault and the arrest of a 21-year-old man, Napa Police reported.

Officers were called shortly before 7:20 p.m. to the 200 block of Hartle Court, where two acquaintances were arguing over a woman, according to police Sgt. Tommy Keener. One of the men struck the other several times with a metal pipe, causing visible but not life-threatening injuries, Keener said.

Police went down Hartle Court to a nearby parking lot and detained Joseph Martin Newhouse, who had no listed address, according to Keener. Newhouse was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony assault.

The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene but was not hospitalized, Keener said.