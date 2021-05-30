 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after crash in American Canyon; passenger hospitalized

Man arrested after crash in American Canyon; passenger hospitalized

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
American Canyon Police car logo
Register file photo

A single-vehicle crash early Sunday in American Canyon sent a passenger to the hospital and the driver to jail, according to police.

Officers were called to American Canyon Road near Via Firenze at 2:11 a.m. and found a vehicle rolled onto its side, and witnesses described two men leaving the vehicle and fleeing on foot, according to American Canyon Police Sgt. Mike Milat.

The driver, identified by police as 22-year-old Ronaldo Perez-Ruiz of Fairfield, was detained half a mile away from the wreck, Milat said. The passenger was injured and taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Perez-Ruiz was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of causing injury by driving under the influence, as well as leaving the scene of an injury accident.

An American Canyon Police Department motor officer had a close call on Thursday. Remember: Section 23114 of the California Vehicle Code says you need to secure and cover your load (i.e. when going to the dumps).

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Man arrested in Napa after air search

Man arrested in Napa after air search

  • Updated

A man was detained near Jefferson and Spencer streets after several residents reported a man running through backyards and front yards, accord…

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

From the archive: CO2 car races at Calistoga High School

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News