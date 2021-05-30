Man arrested after crash in American Canyon; passenger hospitalized

A single-vehicle crash early Sunday in American Canyon sent a passenger to the hospital and the driver to jail, according to police.

Officers were called to American Canyon Road near Via Firenze at 2:11 a.m. and found a vehicle rolled onto its side, and witnesses described two men leaving the vehicle and fleeing on foot, according to American Canyon Police Sgt. Mike Milat.

The driver, identified by police as 22-year-old Ronaldo Perez-Ruiz of Fairfield, was detained half a mile away from the wreck, Milat said. The passenger was injured and taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Perez-Ruiz was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of causing injury by driving under the influence, as well as leaving the scene of an injury accident.