Man arrested after vehicle crashes into Napa County building

Carithers Building

The Carithers building, on First Street in downtown Napa, hosts several Napa County government offices.

A driver was arrested Wednesday morning after his vehicle crashed into a downtown Napa building that houses Napa County government offices, according to police.

At 8:05 a.m., Napa Police was called to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office at 1127 First St. after a vehicle struck the Carithers building, Sgt. Brett Muratori said in an email. Arriving officers saw a vehicle that had struck the building’s northeast corner and contacted the driver, 39-year-old Jason Michael Salinas of Vacaville, according to Muratori.

Salinas had been driving west on First Street when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the roadway and struck the county building. Muratori said.

Officers detained Salinas after he did not perform sobriety tests as ordered, according to police, who said a search of the vehicle turned up a hypodermic needle. No injuries were reported in the wreck.

Salinas was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of controlled substances, possessing drug paraphernalia and violating his parole.

In addition to the District Attorney’s office, the Carithers building is home to the Napa County assessor’s, clerk’s and other offices. Originally built in the early 1970s for the old Carithers department store, it was acquired by the county government in the 1980s.

