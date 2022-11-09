Man arrested after vehicle crashes into Napa County building

REGISTER STAFF
A driver was arrested Wednesday morning after his vehicle crashed into a downtown Napa building that houses Napa County government offices, according to police.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
At 8:05 a.m., Napa Police was called to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office at 1127 First St. after a vehicle struck the Carithers building, Sgt. Brett Muratori said in an email. Arriving officers saw a vehicle that had struck the building’s northeast corner and contacted the driver, 39-year-old Jason Michael Salinas of Vacaville, according to Muratori.
Salinas had been driving west on First Street when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the roadway and struck the county building. Muratori said.
Officers detained Salinas after he did not perform sobriety tests as ordered, according to police, who said a search of the vehicle turned up a hypodermic needle. No injuries were reported in the wreck.
Salinas was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of controlled substances, possessing drug paraphernalia and violating his parole.
In addition to the District Attorney’s office, the Carithers building is home to the Napa County assessor’s, clerk’s and other offices. Originally built in the early 1970s for the old Carithers department store, it was acquired by the county government in the 1980s.
A look inside the Napa County election office as election officials and county employees sort, check and count ballots.
Nick Otto, Register video
PHOTOS: Coverage of Napa County Election 2022
Election Day 2022
Joelle Gallagher, who is running for District 1 Supervisor blows a kiss while thanking her supporters at her election watch party on Tuesday.
Nick Otto Register
Election Day 2022
Joelle Gallagher, second from left, who is running for District 1 Supervisor poses for a photograph with a supporter at her election watch party on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Supporters of Joelle Gallagher, who is running for District 1 Supervisor, look at early returns showing Mrs. Gallagher leading her opponent Suzanne Besú Truchard while attending an election watch party on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Suzanne Besú Truchard, who is running for District 1 Supervisor speaks with supporters at her election watch party on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Suzanne Besú Truchard, who is running for District 1 Supervisor speaks with supporters at her election watch party on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
A long line of cars with people waiting to drop off their ballots is seen near the Napa County election office on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Volunteer Georg Hourmann waves Suzanne Besú Truchard campaign poster on the corner of Soscol Ave. and Third St. in Napa on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
A pedestrian walks past a Suzanne Besú Truchard campaign poster as volunteers were out waving signs and encouraging voters in Napa on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Volunteers wave Suzanne Besú Truchard campaign posters on the corner of Soscol Avenue and Third Street in Napa on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Suzanne Besú Truchard, who is running for District 1 Supervisor, waves posters along with volunteers on the corner of Soscol Ave. and Third St in Napa on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Volunteer Abby Garner waves Suzanne Besú Truchard campaign poster on the corner of Soscol Ave. and Third St. in Napa on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
A voter is seen reflected in an American flag before filling out their ballot at Las Flores Community Center in Napa, one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Pauline Mpuekela votes in person at the American Canyon Boys and Girls Club which is one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Election official Kathleen McDonald helps a voter at the American Canyon Boys and Girls Club which is one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
A person is seen filling out their ballots at Las Flores Community Center in Napa, one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
The socks of election official Karen Burzdak are seen as she helps a voter at Las Flores Community Center in Napa, one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Someone stands next to a “vote here” sign at the American Canyon Boys and Girls Club which is one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Election official Kathleen McDonald hands Pauline Mpuekela an “I Voted” sticker after she had cast her ballot at the American Canyon Boys and Girls Club which is one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Election official Bobette Blackwood collects a ballot form a driver at a drive-up ballot drop off location outside the Holiday Inn Express in American Canyon which is one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Sarah Maher fills out her ballot while holding her son Grayson at Las Flores Community Center in Napa, one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
A voter brings in his ballot to drop off at the American Canyon Boys and Girls Club which is one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
A person is seen filling out their ballots at Las Flores Community Center in Napa, one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Voters and officials are seen at Las Flores Community Center in Napa, one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
A person is seen filling out their ballots at Las Flores Community Center in Napa, one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Day 2022
Election official Rudy Gonzales helps a voter at the American Canyon Boys and Girls Club which is one of the vote center locations in Napa County on Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Election service assistant Lizabeth Garibay organizes ballots in the vote-by-mail board room before they are checked for errors at the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Election volunteer Sandra Wilber deposits a ballot from a voter at a drive-up ballot drop box on Monday outside the Napa County Election Division office. Voting in Napa County and elsewhere in California will continue through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
An election official checks a ballot for flaws or errors in the vote by mail board room within the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Jennie Keener an election services assistant shows Dorothy Curry, 90, how to use the electronic voting machine at the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Vote center leader Graciela Phelps arranges ballots in the vote by mail board room before they are checked for errors at the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Leo Barrera compares current ballot signatures to previous signatures as a security measure to prevent voter fraud at the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Vote by mail ballots are brought into the vote by mail board room within the Napa County elections office before they are checked for errors on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Election service manager Xioneida Ruiz prepares to box ballots that have already been counted at the Napa County Election Division office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Napa County officials run ballots through a machine that scans signatures that will later be compared to previous signatures as a security measure to prevent voter fraud at the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Napa County election officials assist residents with their ballots at the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
An election volunteer takes a ballot from a voter at a drive-up ballot drop box outside of the Napa County Election Division office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
A sign describing the punishment for voting equipment tampering is seen inside the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
Gigi Bueno runs ballots through a machine that scans signatures that will later be compared to previous signatures as a security measure to prevent voter fraud at the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
"I VOTED" stickers are seen at the Napa County election office on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Election Office
An election official on Monday checks a ballot for flaws or errors in the vote-by-mail boardroom within the Napa County election office.
Nick Otto, Register
LOOK: For more Napa County images ahead of Election Day, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.