American Canyon Police are investigating an identity theft case after the arrest of a Vallejo man Monday afternoon, the department announced.

Pelesi Save Tuitele, 46, was detained during a traffic stop at Broadway and Cartagena Way, according to a police news release. Tuitele, who police said was a passenger in a vehicle that ran a stop sign, was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of identity theft, as well as misdemeanor counts of drug possession and giving a false name to police.

During the arrest, officers found a backpack filled with stolen mail belonging to at least 10 people, including Department of Motor Vehicles records, utility bills and other personal information., according to police.

The department said it is attempting to contact and notify possible victims of identity theft in the case.

