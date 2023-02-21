American Canyon Police are investigating an identity theft case after the arrest of a Vallejo man Monday afternoon, the department announced.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Pelesi Save Tuitele, 46, was detained during a traffic stop at Broadway and Cartagena Way, according to a police news release. Tuitele, who police said was a passenger in a vehicle that ran a stop sign, was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of identity theft, as well as misdemeanor counts of drug possession and giving a false name to police.
During the arrest, officers found a backpack filled with stolen mail belonging to at least 10 people, including Department of Motor Vehicles records, utility bills and other personal information., according to police.
The department said it is attempting to contact and notify possible victims of identity theft in the case.
Identity theft is probably one of the most costly things that can happen to you, especially if you leave it unresolved for a while. Signing up for a credit monitoring service or identity theft protection insurance can help you stay protected should you fall victim to this. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Photos: "Prolific" Napa business burglar caught in the act
Suspected Napa commercial burglar caught
David Mitchell, owner of Napa Valley Vacuum & Sewing on Jefferson Street, shows where a burglar broke into his business, on two separate days. Police have arrested Steven Jose Paulino of Napa, on suspicion of burglarizing at least five small businesses in Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register.
Napa Valley Vacuum & Sewing on Jefferson Street.
New signs and new security at Napa Valley Vacuum & Sewing on Jefferson Street. It is one of about 27 small businesses that were recently burglarized. A suspect has been arrested.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Suspected Napa commercial burglar caught
David Mitchell is the owner of Napa Valley Vacuum & Sewing on Jefferson Street. His business was burglarized twice. Police have arrested Steven Jose Paulino of Napa on suspicion of burglarizing small businesses in Napa.
Jennifer Huffman, Register.
Suspected Napa commercial burglar caught
Video captured of a man burglarizing a small business in Napa.
Submitted image
Suspected Napa commercial burglar caught
A mugshot of Steven Jose Paulino of Napa, arrested on suspicion of burglarizing small businesses in Napa.
Suspected Napa commercial burglar caught Submitted image
Submitted image
Suspected Napa commercial burglar caught
Steven Jose Paulino of Napa was arrested on suspicion of burglarizing small businesses in Napa. Video from this burglary shows the thief stealing a cash register from MO's Hot Dogs in the Riverpark Shopping Center.
Submitted image
Suspected Napa commercial burglar caught
Video from a security camera shows a man, believed to be Steven Jose Paulino of Napa, burglarizing a small business earlier this year.
Submitted image
Napa Valley Vacuum & Sewing on Jefferson Street.
Inside Napa Valley Vacuum & Sewing on Jefferson Street.
Jennifer Huffman, Register.
David Mitchell, owner of Napa Valley Vacuum & Sewing on Jefferson Street.
David Mitchell, owner of Napa Valley Vacuum & Sewing on Jefferson Street.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
David Mitchell, owner of Napa Valley Vacuum & Sewing on Jefferson Street.
David Mitchell, owner of Napa Valley Vacuum & Sewing on Jefferson Street.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
David Mitchell, owner of Napa Valley Vacuum & Sewing on Jefferson Street.
David Mitchell, owner of Napa Valley Vacuum & Sewing on Jefferson Street.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.