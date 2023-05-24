Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

Napa Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a driver on a vehicle manslaughter allegation linked to a crash in which a 78-year-old man was struck and killed more than a year ago.

Peter Orrfelt, 54, surrendered to Napa Police at 1 a.m. Tuesday and was booked into the Napa County jail, the department said in a Facebook post. Orrfelt was being held Wednesday on $500,000 bail for investigation of felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Orrfelt was driving a truck on northbound Jefferson Street on the evening of May 19, 2022 when it struck 78-year-old Raul Gudino at the Oak Street intersection while Gudino was walking his dog at Fuller Park, according to police. Gudino, who was not in a marked crosswalk on the street, died from his injuries.

State vehicle code requires drivers to yield to pedestrians, whether they cross a street at a marked crossing or not.

After the crash, Orrfelt stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police, who said the driver’s distraction from using a cellphone at the wheel - a violation of California law - was a factor in the incident. The Napa County District Attorney’s Office filed a vehicular manslaughter charge against Orrfelt, who turned himself in to police a year and four days after the crash.

