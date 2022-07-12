Man arrested in connection with Walmart theft, police pursuit in American Canyon

A Vallejo man has been jailed in Napa County in connection to a theft from the American Canyon Walmart in May and the resulting vehicle pursuit, according to police.

David Fraire, 49, was booked into the Napa County jail Monday afternoon after his arrest in Contra Costa County, according to American Canyon Police Chief Rick Greenberg. He was being held Tuesday on felony counts of evading police and illegal gun and ammunition possession, as well as a misdemeanor count of petty theft and a parole violation.

It was not immediately known which law enforcement agency in Contra Costa County detained Fraire before his transfer to Napa County.

The arrest stemmed from a May 24 incident that began with a theft inside the Walmart at 7011 Main St., Greenberg said. When an American Canyon officer stopped Fraire on southbound Highway 29 shortly afterward, Fraire sped away toward Vallejo in his Chevrolet Corvette, and police abandoned their pursuit at Mini Drive for safety reasons, according to Greenberg.

The Corvette, which was registered to Fraire, crashed 10 minutes later at the interchange of Highways 29 and 37 in Vallejo, according to Greenberg. Vallejo and American Canyon officers found nobody at the crash scene, but did find merchandise stolen from the Walmart inside the wreck, as well as a gun and a black satchel matching a bag seen in the Walmart’s security video footage, Greenberg said.