On May 24, police detectives met a juvenile who reported being assaulted several months earlier, the department said in a news release. Based on the victim’s information, detectives located 30-year-old Ariel Vazferreira, who was on probation in Contra Costa County, and arrested him at 2:50 p.m. as he left his home, according to Napa Police.