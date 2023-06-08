Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.
A Concord man who was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Napa faces allegations of sexually abusing a teenager, Napa Police reported.
On May 24, police detectives met a juvenile who reported being assaulted several months earlier, the department said in a news release. Based on the victim’s information, detectives located 30-year-old Ariel Vazferreira, who was on probation in Contra Costa County, and arrested him at 2:50 p.m. as he left his home, according to Napa Police.
Vazferreira was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony sexual assault of a victim older than 14 and misdemeanor sexual battery, among other counts. He remained in custody Thursday.
