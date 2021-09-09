 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in south Napa on gun allegation after traffic stop, authorities say

Man arrested in south Napa on gun allegation after traffic stop, authorities say

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A traffic stop early Thursday morning resulted in the arrest of a driver on suspicion of illegal firearm possession, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 12:30 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy stopped a minivan driven by 55-year-old Kelly Paul Garcia of Oakland at the intersection of Highways 29 and 12 in south Napa after noticing the van had no license plates, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford.

The deputy to the scene another deputy who brought the search dog Krieger, and the animal detected 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle, Wofford said. A search also turned up a .22-caliber pistol without its serial number, as well as a magazine filled with .22-caliber rounds, according to Wofford.

Garcia was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony firearm possession by a felon, possessing a controlled substance, and driving a vehicle without a license plate.

In the wake of mass shootings in Atlanta, GA and Boulder, CO, a look back at major gun laws passed in the United States.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Funeral held for CT trooper killed in Ida

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News