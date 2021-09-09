Man arrested in south Napa on gun allegation after traffic stop, authorities say

A traffic stop early Thursday morning resulted in the arrest of a driver on suspicion of illegal firearm possession, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 12:30 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy stopped a minivan driven by 55-year-old Kelly Paul Garcia of Oakland at the intersection of Highways 29 and 12 in south Napa after noticing the van had no license plates, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford.

The deputy to the scene another deputy who brought the search dog Krieger, and the animal detected 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle, Wofford said. A search also turned up a .22-caliber pistol without its serial number, as well as a magazine filled with .22-caliber rounds, according to Wofford.

Garcia was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony firearm possession by a felon, possessing a controlled substance, and driving a vehicle without a license plate.