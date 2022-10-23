 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested on gun allegation after American Canyon theft, according to police

A Martinez man who was arrested following a retail theft Saturday night in American Canyon will also face an allegation of having an unregistered ghost gun, police reported.

At about 10:45 p.m., American Canyon Police officers were called to the 7000 block of Main Street after a reported store theft, according to Sgt. Chet Schneider. Police determined that 22-year-old Marc Silvio Chicklero had stolen merchandise worth more than $1,000, Schneider said in an email.

A search of Chicklero turned up a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun with no serial number, as well as suspected methamphetamine, heroin and prescription pills, according to Schneider.

Chicklero was detained and booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of grand theft, narcotics possession with intent to sell, and firearm possession by a felon.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

