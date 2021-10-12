Man arrested on gun, identity theft allegations after American Canyon traffic stop

A traffic stop early Monday morning in American Canyon led to the arrest of a Vacaville man on suspicion of identity theft and firearm violations, police reported.

At about 2 a.m., officers at Flosden Road and Daniel Drive stopped a Lexus whose license plate was obstructed, American Canyon Police said in a news release. Wiring from a license-plate light was dangling and obscured two characters on the plate, a code violation, according to police Sgt. Jeff Scott.

The driver, 33-year-old Robbie Joseph Lujan, was not carrying identification and told officers the vehicle did not belong to him and his license was expired, according to the department. Since the registration on the Lexus had expired more than six months earlier and Lujan was not licensed to drive, the vehicle was towed.

An inventory search of the vehicle revealed an unloaded 9 mm gun in the center console, according to the police statement. In addition, a backpack on the front passenger seat contained mail including a bank statement, along with three state identification cards and a credit card belonging to other people, the agency said, adding that nine people appear to be connected to the cards and mail.