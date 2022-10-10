Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping in American Canyon

A San Pablo man faces potential charges of attempted murder and kidnapping after his arrest following a disturbance Sunday morning in American Canyon, authorities reported.
American Canyon Police officers detained 38-year-old Manuel Carbajal after being called to a vehicle on the roadside of Highway 29 at 12:40 a.m., according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
Police responded to a report of a woman “in distress” in a car on Highway 29 and Kimberly Drive, and arrived 10 minutes later to find a man and woman in the vehicle, according to Wofford. The woman told officers the man had forced her inside the car and then strangled and assaulted her while also threatening to kill her, Wofford said, adding the woman was later taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The precise relationship between the woman and Carbajal was not immediately known.
Carbajal was booked into the Napa County jail without bail for investigation of attempted murder as well as felony allegations of kidnapping, domestic violence and making criminal threats.
Week in review: Top photos of the week from AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu and defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. during the second half an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Rusty Jones
Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Air Force during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)
Eli Lucero
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett breaks away for a 60-plus yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper against Auburn during the second half of an during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Curtis Compton
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, center, celebrates with supporters after hearing first results of the Austrian Presidential election in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Theresa Wey)
Theresa Wey
Supporters of Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen react after hearing first results of the Austrian Presidential election in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Markus Schreiber
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) scores on a 5-yard touchdown run ahead of Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) misses a reception ahead of Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn
Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson takes the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker celebrates with teammates after they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals at an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Catholic pilgrims rest as they crawl on the ground to pay their promise during the celebration of the Cirio de Nazare, the procession of the image of Our Lady of Nazare, considered the largest Catholic procession in the country, in Belem, Para state, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Paulo Santos)
Paulo Santos
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) breaks away from Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Bones and All' during the 2022 BFI London Film Festival in London, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Scott Garfitt
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Rui Vieira
Manchester United's Antony, right, celebrates with Bruno Fernandes after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Sunday Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super
Everton's Conor Coady tries to tackle Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, England, Sunday Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch for a touchdown against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
An Iranian national raises their hand with a message that reads in Farsi, "Liberty," during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, in front of the Universidad de Chile building in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. The 22-year-old, who died in Iran while in police custody, was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating its strictly-enforced dress code. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) celebratees with quarterback Dak Prescott, center right, after the team's 22-10 win an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball down to the 1-yard line against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) reaches the ball across the goal line for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Men who were detained in La Libertad department are brought to a detention center by national police in Soyapango, El Salvador, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, during the state of the emergency. Authorities say that since the state of emergency was implemented to combat violence, they have captured more than 54,000 people, most of them accused of being part of criminal structures or collaborating with gangs. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Moises Castillo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) makes the catch against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) reacts after scoring on a two point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
U. S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the bay during San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
Florida State's Ontaria Wilson (80) catches a pass front of North Carolina State's Aydan White (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Karl B DeBlaker
Marseille's Gerson reacts after missing a shot on goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Ajaccio at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
A motorist is silhouetted against the rising full Hunter's moon while driving, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Shawnee, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
A full Hunter's Moon rises behind lights on a pedestrian bridge, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Pastor Eduardo Fabián Arias baptizes Sebastian Pereda Salazar, 3, during the Spanish Mass at St. Peter's Church, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. The church held an event that provided weddings, food, clothing and other services for migrants and others in need. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson
Illinois place kicker Fabrizio Pinton watches his go ahead field goal off the hold of Hugh Robertson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 9-6. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
Armed Palestinians carry the body of Mahmoud Al-Sous, covered with a flag of the Islamic Jihad militant group during his funeral in the West Bank town of Jenin, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Israeli soldiers shot and killed two Palestinians on Saturday in an exchange of fire that erupted during a military raid in the West Bank. The Israeli military said it had arrested a 25-year-old operative from the Islamic Jihad militant group who has previously been imprisoned by Israel. It said the man had recently been involved in shooting attacks on Israeli soldiers. (AP Photo/ Majdi Mohammed)
Majdi Mohammed
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man carries palm fronds to build a Sukkah, a temporary structure built for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. The Sukkah is built and lived in during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles, named for the shelters the Israelites lived in as they wandered the desert for 40 years. The week-long holiday begins Sunday. (AP Photo//Oded Balilty)
Oded Balilty
A view of the sailing boats participating in the 54th edition of the traditional "Barcolana" regatta, in the Gulf of Trieste, north-eastern Italy, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Paolo Giovannini)
Paolo Giovannini
AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori, right, celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Antonio Calanni
Sparks fly as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during practice session at the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)
Toru Hanai
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, center right, of the Netherlands, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, of Monaco, lead the field shortly after the start of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right, of the Netherlands and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco compete during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands sits in the car before the start of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)
Toru Hanai
Taylor Fritz of the U.S. poses for a photo with his champion trophy during the award ceremony for the singles of the Japan Open tennis championships in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Hiro Komae
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during their ATP 500 Astana Open tennis tournament final match in Astana, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Stas Filippov)
Stas Filippov
A man wearing a blanket cast his vote at a poling station in Maseru, South Africa, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Voters across Lesotho are heading to the polls Friday to elect a leader to find solutions to high unemployment and crime. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Themba Hadebe
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, of England, hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the MEDIHEAL Championship golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Camarillo, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, center, of England, is doused with water by Paula Reto, left, and Andrea Lee after winning during the MEDIHEAL Championship golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Camarillo, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, of England, waves to the crowd after winning during the MEDIHEAL Championship golf tournament Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Camarillo, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Sunrise colors the fog rising from the Androscoggin River as rower Micah Malloy, of New Gloucester, Maine, carries his single scull to a dock, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Brunswick, Maine. The overnight temperatures dropped below freezing, making it one of the chilliest mornings of the season. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby, left, and catcher Cal Raleigh embrace after the Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of a baseball AL wild-card playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nathan Denette
Jaine Barreiro, left, of Leon and Carlos Rodriguez, center, of Cruz Azul battle for the ball during a Mexican soccer league match at Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
Vanderbilt wide receiver Jayden McGowan (16) runs for a touchdown as Mississippi cornerback Davison Igbinosun (20) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
John Amis
Buddhist devotees and monks pray at the popular Shwedagon pagoda during the full moon day of Thadingyut, the lighting festival to mark the end of Buddhist Lent, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Yangon, Myanmar. The Thadingyut festival is held at the end of Buddhist Lent marking Buddha's descent from heaven after he sermonized the Abhidamma to his mother who was born in heaven. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)
STR
Christopher Bell (20) celebrates on top of his car after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Matt Kelley
Christopher Bell celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Matt Kelley
AJ Allmendinger celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
Matt Kelley
Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom (12) reacts after teammate Gee Scott Jr. scored on a 2-yard pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Umpire Alfonso Marquez (72) checks for substances behind the ears of San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) during the sixth inning of Game 3 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II
A Muslim dervish whirls during celebrations for Mawlid al-Nabi that marks the birthday of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Thousands of Muslims take part in religious processions, ceremonies and distribute free meals among the poor to mark the holiday. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
K.M. Chaudary
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in Game 2 of an NL wild-card baseball playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. The Phillies advanced to the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez celebrates after hitting the game winning home run in the 15th inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Phil Long
Oleg Orlov, a member of the Board of the International Historical Educational Charitable and Human Rights Society 'Memorial' (International Memorial) speaks by phone and smokes after a court hearing, with the Russian flag in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Alexander Zemlianichenko
Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. Three people have been killed. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. (AP Photo)
STR
A firefighter looks at a part of a wall falling from the residential building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis is introduced at the beginning of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara fumbles the ball after being hit by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant (8) and safety Ryan Neal during an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Kamara's fumble led to a Seattle Seahawks touchdown. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates after winning the Spanish Open golf tournament at Club de Campo Villa in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits on the first hole during the Spanish Open golf tournament at Club de Campo Villa in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Eder Militao celebrates after scoring during La Liga soccer match between Getafe and Real Madrid in Getafe, outskirts Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches the game-winning touchdown under pressure from Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. TCU won 38-31. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) tackles Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates with fans after his team's 49-0 win over Oklahoma in an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter
Oklahoma quarterback Davis Beville (11) is sacked by Texas defensive linemen Keondre Coburn (99) and Justice Finkley, obscured, during the second half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Dallas. Texas won 49-0. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offers compensation to the families of the victims in the Thursday day care attack in Uthai Sawan, north eastern Thailand, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. A former policeman burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)
Wason Wanichakorn
Relatives console Seksan Sriraj, 28, who lost his pregnant wife in a mass killing attack, at Wat Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan, north eastern Thailand, Saturday., Oct. 8, 2022. A former police officer burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)
Wason Wanichakorn
A monk leads prayers with relatives of the victims of a mass killing attack inside Wat Rat Samakee temple in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, north eastern Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. A former police officer burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)
Wason Wanichakorn
Relatives of the victims of a mass killing attack gather for a Buddhist ceremony inside Wat Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan, north eastern Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. A former police officer burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)
Wason Wanichakorn
A woman touches a photo of the victims of a mass killing attack outside Wat Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan, north eastern Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. A former police officer burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)
Wason Wanichakorn
Relatives of the victims of a mass killing attack gather for a Buddhist ceremony in front of the Young Children's Development Center in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, north eastern Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. A former police officer burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Sakchai Lalit
Buddhist monks pray for the victims of a mass killing attack in front on the Young Children's Development Center in Uthai Sawan, north eastern Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. A former police officer burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Sakchai Lalit
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) scores a touchdown in front of Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu (28) and cornerback Roger McCreary in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Streets are flooded after heavy rains caused a river to overflow in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
Jose Medina jumps out his home flooded by the overflow of a ravine caused by intense rains in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
Local residents and relief workers pull a rope to remove wreckage in search for survivors from a home destroyed by flooding caused by heavy rains in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. At least 22 people died after intense rain overflowed a ravine causing flash floods, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
Men drag a live pig they found stuck in mud after flooding caused by intense rains in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. At least 22 people died after intense rain overflowed a ravine causing flash floods, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
A child wearing a face mask sitting on a scooter watches residents wait in line to get their routine COVID-19 throat swabs at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
A man wearing a face mask walks by communist symbol of a star on display outside a restaurant in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Andy Wong
A full Hunter's moon rises behind the Washington Monument, in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
