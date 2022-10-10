Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping in American Canyon

A San Pablo man faces potential charges of attempted murder and kidnapping after his arrest following a disturbance Sunday morning in American Canyon, authorities reported.

American Canyon Police officers detained 38-year-old Manuel Carbajal after being called to a vehicle on the roadside of Highway 29 at 12:40 a.m., according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to a report of a woman “in distress” in a car on Highway 29 and Kimberly Drive, and arrived 10 minutes later to find a man and woman in the vehicle, according to Wofford. The woman told officers the man had forced her inside the car and then strangled and assaulted her while also threatening to kill her, Wofford said, adding the woman was later taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The precise relationship between the woman and Carbajal was not immediately known.

Carbajal was booked into the Napa County jail without bail for investigation of attempted murder as well as felony allegations of kidnapping, domestic violence and making criminal threats.