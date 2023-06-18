A Fairfield man was arrested Saturday night after he was found with a loaded handgun, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly before 9:11 p.m., a resident of Mallard Court reported seeing a suspicious person in the area, an enclave of county-controlled land within the city of Napa, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Matt McCumber.
Deputies checking the area encountered 40-year-old Terry Henderson on Saratoga Drive near the Silverado Trail, and discovered he had a loaded .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, McCumber said. The gun had been reported stolen in Fairfield, and possession of the weapon violated Henderson’s post-release terms after a previous firearm-related arrest, according to McCumber.
Henderson was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of firearm possession by a felon, as well as carrying a stolen and concealed firearm.
