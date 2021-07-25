 Skip to main content
Man arrested on suspicion of resisting police after reported alcohol theft in Napa

A reported theft of alcoholic beverages from the south Napa Target store led to the arrest of a Napa resident early Saturday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to the store at 205 Soscol Ave. shortly before 5:54 p.m. after a report that a man had stolen about $350 worth of alcohol that day and the day before, according to Sgt. Omar Salem. Police arriving at Target detained 31-year-old Francisco Javier Magadeleno Octaviano, who threatened to harm officers as he was being detained, Salem said.

Octaviano was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of resisting arrest, as well as misdemeanor counts of shoplifting and public intoxication.

