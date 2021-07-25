Man arrested on suspicion of resisting police after reported alcohol theft in Napa

A reported theft of alcoholic beverages from the south Napa Target store led to the arrest of a Napa resident early Saturday evening, according to police.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
Officers were called to the store at 205 Soscol Ave. shortly before 5:54 p.m. after a report that a man had stolen about $350 worth of alcohol that day and the day before, according to Sgt. Omar Salem. Police arriving at Target detained 31-year-old Francisco Javier Magadeleno Octaviano, who threatened to harm officers as he was being detained, Salem said.
Octaviano was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of resisting arrest, as well as misdemeanor counts of shoplifting and public intoxication.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Napa Police arrest a man who reportedly climbed onto a moving truck on Highway 29.
A 15-year-old boy is believed to be responsible for the shooting of a west Napa resident
A domestic dispute led to a man's arrest on a firearm allegation in his hometown of Stockton, according to American Canyon Police.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
Napa Police reported the seizure of a "ghost" handgun from a 17-year-old student.
An 18-year-old Napa man was arrested after gunfire was reported at a Napa apartment complex.
Gunfire directed at a home in American Canyon is under investigation, according to police.
Napa Police are searching for suspects in a stabbing attack that left two people hospitalized.
The Napa County Coroner's Office has identified the man who drowned at Lake Berryessa on June 27.
Law enforcement officers pursued a man on a motorcycle during a nighttime chase across two counties.