Man denied parole for 1999 kidnapping, sex assault in Napa

A man serving a life sentence for a violent sexual assault on a 13-year-old boy more than two decades ago has been denied parole, according to Napa County prosecutors.
The state Board of Parole Hearings rejected 56-year-old Mark Daigre’s first parole bid in a virtual hearing last month, the office of District Attorney Allison Haley announced in a news release Monday. The decision requires Daigre, who is serving 115 years to life in state prison for a 1999 kidnapping and sex abuse case, to wait five years before seeking parole again.
At the Oct. 5 hearing, Deputy District Attorney Taryn Hunter argued against paroling Daigre because of the seriousness of the assault, the inmate’s lack of insight into his crimes, and the danger to the community if he were released, according to the statement.
California law allowed Daigre to apply for parole because he has served at least 20 years of his sentence and is older than 50.
Daigre was arrested after an incident on Dec. 30, 1999, when he saw a teen boy at a Napa bus stop and offered him a ride home, according to the District Attorney’s Office. After bringing the boy to his own home, Daigre strangled him to the point of unconsciousness, bound and gagged him, and then violently assaulted him for several hours before letting him go, the agency said.
Daigre was convicted on 21 charges, including aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping and lewd acts on a child, in November 2000 in Napa County Superior Court.
