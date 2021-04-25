 Skip to main content
Man faces felony DUI allegation after American Canyon crash

A two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in American Canyon injured one driver and resulted in the other's arrest on a felony drunken driving allegation, authorities reported.

Valerio Castro, 25, of Fairfield was at the wheel of a Ford Mustang that was involved in a collision with a Dodge SUV at Kimberly Drive and Highway 29 at 6:08 a.m., according to Sgt. Mike Milat of the Napa County Sheriff's Office. Sabrina Cross, a 29-year-old Rodeo resident driving the Dodge, was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with moderate injuries, Milat said.

Castro was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence.

The Mustang driven by Castro was turning left from Kimberly into the northbound lanes of 29 when it entered the path of Cross' SUV, according to Milat.

A passenger in Cross's vehicle was not injured, Milat said.

An American Canyon Police Department motor officer had a close call on Thursday. Remember: Section 23114 of the California Vehicle Code says you need to secure and cover your load (i.e. when going to the dumps).

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

  • Updated

