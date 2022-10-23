Man on Napa bus arrested following reports of threats

Napa Police removed a man from a Napa Valley Transit bus near the corner of Soscol and Lincoln avenues Sunday afternoon after witnesses said he threatened occupants with a hammer.

A little after 4 p.m., officers demanded the man — who at that point was the only person still on the bus — exit the vehicle, saying via megaphone that they would remove him by way of force and a patrol dog if necessary. Shortly afterward, with no apparent response by the man, one officer with a less-than-lethal weapon entered the bus, followed by a police dog and its handler.

At least two shots were heard from the parking lot of a strip mall containing the Round Table Pizza and Leslie's pool supply stores at the intersection's southwest corner, evoking murmurs of "Oh my God" from several bystanders who had gathered to watch. Numerous other officers ran toward the bus, and, shortly afterward led a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask around his chin out of the bus.

Police officials could not immediately be reached for additional details.