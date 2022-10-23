 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man on Napa bus arrested following reports of threats

  • Updated
  • 0

Napa Police removed a man from a Napa Valley Transit bus near the corner of Soscol and Lincoln avenues Sunday afternoon after witnesses said he threatened occupants with a hammer. 

A little after 4 p.m., officers demanded the man — who at that point was the only person still on the bus — exit the vehicle, saying via megaphone that they would remove him by way of force and a patrol dog if necessary. Shortly afterward, with no apparent response by the man, one officer with a less-than-lethal weapon entered the bus, followed by a police dog and its handler. 

At least two shots were heard from the parking lot of a strip mall containing the Round Table Pizza and Leslie's pool supply stores at the intersection's southwest corner, evoking murmurs of "Oh my God" from several bystanders who had gathered to watch. Numerous other officers ran toward the bus, and, shortly afterward led a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask around his chin out of the bus. 

People are also reading…

Police officials could not immediately be reached for additional details. 

VIDEO: Man removed from bus by Napa Police

You can reach Dan Evans at 707-256-2246 or devans@napanews.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China's Xi Jinping expands power and promotes allies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News