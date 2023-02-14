A man who pleaded no contest in connection to a 2021 shooting on a Napa County roadway will serve 23 years in state prison, prosecutors have announced.
Frank Devante Stephenson, 28, received the sentence Feb. 8 from Judge Monique Langhorne in Napa County Superior Court, the office of District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release. Stephenson had pleaded no contest Jan. 11 to attempted murder and assault with a firearm.
The charges stemmed from a road-rage attack on Devlin Road in south Napa on Jan. 21, according to prosecutors. On that evening, Stephenson, who was driving his truck home from work, aggressively tailgated a 58-year-old man, drove up alongside him, and then shot him in the chest with a handgun before speeding off, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Two witnesses saw the wounded driver, went to his aid and summoned help, and the victim – who did not recognize his attacker – survived after emergency surgery, according to the statement.
Later, on Feb. 4, 2021, Stephenson pointed a gun at a second person after cutting him off on Highway 29 south of Green Island Road, according to the District Attorney’s Office, which said Stephenson tried to fire the gun but failed to do so. Napa County sheriff’s deputies arrested Stephenson at his workplace about two weeks afterward.
The gunman who killed three students and wounded five at Michigan State University was a 43-year-old with a previous gun violation who fatally shot himself after an hour-long manhunt that ended in a confrontation with police miles from campus, officials said Tuesday. Investigators still were sorting out why Anthony McRae fired inside an academic building and the student union shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday. The shootings led to a harrowing campus lockdown and a search for the gunman that ended roughly three hours later. “We have absolutely no idea what the motive was,” said Chris Rozman, deputy chief of campus police, adding that McRae, of Lansing, was not a student or Michigan State employee.
Photos: Gunman kills 3, injures 5 at Michigan State University
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
People are seen inside the Broad Art Museum near Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University as they shelter in place, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
Michigan State University Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman addresses the media, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. University police say multiple people have been reported injured in shootings on campus. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Emergency lights reflect off the side of the Broad Art Museum, right, near Berkey Hall, in the distance, on the campus of Michigan State University as police investigate a shooting, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
First responders are on the scene at Michigan State University following shootings on campus in East Lansing, Mich., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)
Matthew Dae Smith
Police stage outside the Michigan State University Union off Abbot Road on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Police urged frightened students and others to shelter in place as they searched for a gunman who opened fire Monday night on the campus of the university. (Nick King/Lansing State Journal via AP)
Nick King
A stretcher is unloaded from an ambulance outside the Michigan State University Union following shootings on campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (Nick King/Lansing State Journal via AP)
Nick King
A police officer, with his gun drawn, is seen through the window at an entrance at the Michigan State University Union following shootings on campus on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (Nick King/Lansing State Journal via AP)
Nick King
Michigan State University Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman, center, joins law enforcement officials while addressing the media, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Police said a man suspected of killing several people and wounding others at the university on Monday night has died. Police said the man apparently shot himself off campus. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
A tent covers the body of the alleged gunman, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Lansing, Mich., who opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five before fatally shooting himself after a manhunt forcing students to hide in the dark. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
A tent covers the body of the alleged gunman, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Lansing, Mich., who opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five before fatally shooting himself after a manhunt that forced students to hide in the dark. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Michigan State University student Ryan Kunkel describes how he and others remained quiet and sheltered during a shooting on campus, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. University police say multiple people have been reported injured in shootings on campus. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Emergency vehicles block an entrance to Michigan State University early Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself after an hours-long manhunt that forced frightened students to hide in the dark. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was lifted early Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself after an hours-long manhunt that forced frightened students to hide in the dark. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
Students get directions from police on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was lifted early Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself after an hours-long manhunt that forced frightened students to hide in the dark. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was lifted early Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. A gunman opened fire Monday night at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself after an hours-long manhunt that forced frightened students to hide in the dark. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Al Goldis
E.W. Sparrow Hospital Dr. Denny Martin address the media, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. A gunman killed several people and wounded others at Michigan State University. The shooting set off an hours-long manhunt as frightened students hid in classrooms and cars. Police said early Tuesday that the shooter eventually killed himself. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., addresses the media, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. A gunman killed several people and wounded others at Michigan State University. The shooting set off an hours-long manhunt as frightened students hid in classrooms and cars. Police said early Tuesday that the shooter eventually killed himself. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Michigan State University Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff addresses the media, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. A gunman killed several people and wounded others at Michigan State University. The shooting set off an hourslong manhunt as frightened students hid in classrooms and cars. Police said early Tuesday that the shooter eventually killed himself. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
