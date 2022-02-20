Man wounded in Napa County highway shooting identified; suspect remains in jail

Authorities have identified an American Canyon man who was shot and wounded Friday in an attack on Highway 29 in south Napa.

Robert Abreu, 57, was driving to work on northbound Highway 29 near Highway 221 at about 6:40 a.m. when he was shot in the head, according to Sgt. Kyle Eddleman of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Abreu, who was able to call 911 after the attack, was taken to an out-of-county hospital, the sheriff’s office reported earlier. His condition was unavailable Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 42-year-old Tuong Nguyen later Friday morning in connection with the shooting as well as a carjacking in the city of Napa. The victim of the carjacking was not injured, according to the agency.

Nguyen, who has no listed address, remained held without bail at the Napa County jail for investigation of attempted murder, carjacking, and firearm possession by a felon.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed the opening of an online appeal for funds to cover Abreu’s medical expenses. A GoFundMe page in Abreu’s name, which described him as a father of three and grandfather of six, announced more than $32,000 in donations toward a $100,000 goal as of 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

