More charges against former Pope Valley school worker accused of child sex abuse

A former employee at a rural Napa County school will face additional charges of sexually abusing children linked to two more accusers, bringing the number of alleged victims to five.

Napa County prosecutors on Monday updated their complaint against 33-year-old Benjamin Casas to add eight more charges of abusing minors, bringing the total number of charges against the Pope Valley resident to 27.

Casas, who previously served as the facilities coordinator at Pope Valley Union Elementary School, was arrested at his home Oct. 1 on 19 counts of sexually abusing three minors younger than 15, two male and one female, between 2013 and 2017. He remains held without bail in the Napa County jail.

The original warrant included allegations of lewd and lascivious acts, lewd behavior with a child at least 10 years younger than the defendant, and sexual abuse by force, violence, duress or menace.

In an updated complaint, the office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said Casas also molested two other females, both younger than 14, between May 2013 and December 2017.

One girl was kissed and inappropriately touched, while the other was fondled on at least six occasions, according to court documents.

In their original warrant issued the day before the arrest, prosecutors said Casas had kissed, groped and inappropriately touched two boys, and also had intercourse with a girl – not only at her home but also on school property and in his car.

Although prison terms on the various charges range from one to 10 years, a clause covering sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 potentially could trigger a sentence of 25 years to life, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors also made several special allegations against Casas of abusing multiple minors, taking advantage of a position of trust, targeting vulnerable victims, and acting with “planning, sophistication and professionalism.”

Casas’ arrest stems from an investigation of sex abuse allegations going as far back as 2010, both at the Pope Valley school and at other locations, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, which earlier said Casas also instructed children as a piano and dance instructor. A 2014 newsletter published by NapaLearns also identified Casas as a technology instructor at St. Helena Catholic School.

Casas last worked in the spring of 2019 for the Pope Valley school, which teaches just over 50 children from kindergarten to eighth grade in Napa County’s rural north.

News of Casas’ arrest aroused an immediate outcry among Pope Valley school families, who demanded a meeting with the principal to learn why families were not told earlier about allegations against the former employee. Afterward, board members of the one-school district called an Oct. 5 emergency meeting to discuss the case.

At that meeting, various parents attacked school leaders for failing to protect their children and not exercising enough oversight — and in particular for allowing Casas to frequently visit campus, to pick up his son from class and to help set up events, even after his employment reportedly ended in 2019.

“We’ve seen him on campus, parents and children have seen him, and now I’m having to explain to my 7-year-old why I can’t take — my 7-year-old asked me to take him to visit Ben in jail because it’s his friend,” said Haylie Nevaez, the mother of a Pope Valley pupil. “And then you guys all sat here and told me he hasn’t had access to our children. I don’t understand why nothing is still being done; it’s just crazy.”

Another dispute has arisen over how soon Pope Valley’s former school principal became aware of allegations against Casas, and how he handled the information.

Former principal Ken Burkhart told the Napa Valley Register that Casas’ employment ended three years ago when the sheriff’s office advised him to get Casas off the campus, but declined to tell him why. “Because we didn’t have any information, there was nothing to convey” to school parents at the time, said Burkhart, who left Pope Valley this summer to become superintendent of the Alpine County Unified School District.

But sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford disputed Burkhart’s account, saying the principal himself reported allegations against Casas to law enforcement and was “in consistent communication with our detectives.”

At the Pope Valley school board meeting, Wofford told parents the sheriff’s office would not endanger a child by sitting on information about possible sexual abuse. “To say that (Burkhart) was unaware of allegations — you’ll hear something different tonight,” he said at the Oct. 5 meeting.