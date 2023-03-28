A self-proclaimed “sovereign citizen” free of government control led police officers on a pursuit Sunday afternoon before he and his mother were arrested, according to American Canyon Police.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., American Canyon officers stopped a Chevrolet Impala on southbound Highway and 29 and Poco Way after noticing the sedan lacked license plates, the department said in a news release.

Inside were a woman and her adult son, the driver, who refused to show police his driver license or other identification because he claimed to be a “sovereign citizen” not required to follow government laws, according to police.

The driver and his mother refused multiple requests by officers to step out of the car, and then the Chevrolet took off at high speed while officers were trying to remove the driver, police said in the statement.

American Canyon officers followed the Impala into Vallejo, where a California Highway Patrol air unit joined the pursuit. Officers eventually stopped the car in Richmond and arrested the driver and passenger, identified respectively as 41-year-old Eddy Jerrelle Perez of San Pablo and his mother, 66-year-old Janet Perez.

Officers at the scene found the Impala was equipped with an illegal electronic device for flipping and concealing a license plate, according to American Canyon Police.

Both occupants were detained on misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, and Eddy Perez also was held on suspicion of driving the wrong way while evading police officers. He also faced felony warrants in Solano and Kern counties, police reported.

Eddy and Janet Perez were booked into the Napa County jail, where Janet Perez was released shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to booking records. Her son remained in custody Tuesday morning.

