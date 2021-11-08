Motorcyclist arrested outside Calistoga after leaving injured passenger behind following crash, authorities say

A Lake County motorcyclist was arrested on felony drunken driving and hit-and-run allegations following a wreck Sunday night on a rural road north of Calistoga, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The solo crash of a 2020 Harley-Davidson occurred at about 8:40 p.m. on Old Lawley Toll Road, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the CHP’s Napa bureau. The rider, identified as 29-year-old Ryan Matthew Dingess of Clearlake, walked away from the crash and left behind his 35-year-old female passenger although she was injured, Paulson said.
Officers detained Dingess and booked him into the Napa County jail on suspicion of two felonies – causing injury by driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of an injury accident. He was released Monday morning, according to jail booking records.
